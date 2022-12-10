Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Parade in Auburn to celebrate a 3-year-old
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — You can help make one little girl's holiday a little brighter. All you have to do is join a parade this weekend. The city of Auburn is throwing a parade honoring 3-year-old June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with the Make-A-Wish Illinois foundation. You...
foxillinois.com
Community blood drive in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham is hosting a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Tuesday. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the donor bus at 320 North Main Street. To donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and bring a photo ID.
foxillinois.com
Kidzeum hosts educator night for teachers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local teachers had a fun and educational night out in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. The Kidzeum hosted a special night just for teachers. Wednesday's educator night was an open house to give teachers an opportunity to find out about the activities the museum has to offer.
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County Vital Records Department moving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Vital Record Department is moving. The department that oversees birth and death certificates will be closed starting Wednesday. The closure is to give crews time to move the office to Its new location inside the Sangamon South building, which is the former State Journal-Register building on 9th street.
foxillinois.com
Springfield firefighters make a surprise donation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield firefighters local 37 stopped by the Parent Place on Tuesday with a surprise. Local 37 donated $1,000 as part of their 12 days of Christmas Raffle. The Parent Place will help supplement their grandparents' raising grandchildren program with the funds. The Parent Place has...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Plastics donates $130,000 to Simmons Cancer Institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Plastics presented the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU with a large check on Monday. The organization presented over $130,000 to aid in cancer research. The funds came from their 2022 Drain the Cure fundraiser. Drain for the Cure has donated over $675,000 to cancer...
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information about arson on District 186 property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trash can and a dumpster were set on fire at Springfield Public Schools District 186 property. The Springfield Police & Fire Departments are investigating the incidents that occurred overnight at 1:05 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. on December 8. A building inspection Thursday morning revealed...
foxillinois.com
LLCC Police Department swears in a pawfficer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new pawfficer on Campus at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Ember, the new outreach and therapy dog at LLCC, was formally sworn in Monday in the LLCC Police Department. We’ve had more students come visit Ember in the last 2 weeks than...
foxillinois.com
SPD swears in new officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents will be seeing 14 new faces patrolling the community after a new police swearing-in ceremony. The department took another step closer to reaching a full staff on Tuesday. The ceremony brings the numbers up to 230, just 20 short of the 253 authorized...
foxillinois.com
Helping people with addictions during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The holidays are a time for celebration, but for people dealing with the loss of someone in their life it can be a difficult time. For those in recovery or in active addiction, the death of a loved one can be a little extra tough this time of year.
foxillinois.com
Woman killed after getting hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of a 33-year-old female pedestrian that was hit by a car. She was brought in by EMS from the scene of an incident on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield Tuesday evening. The...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
foxillinois.com
Police: 3 adults arrested for disturbance on school bus, 'alarming' kids
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission, causing a ruckus, and alarming the children onboard, according to the Jacksonville police report. Police were called to 1120 King Street in Jacksonville around 7:32 a.m. after a tipster called to...
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
foxillinois.com
Coroner releases cause of death involving I-55 victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the cause of death involving Edwin Bartosh. An autopsy was performed on Monday, and preliminary findings suggest Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident. Bartosh was pronounced dead at the scene of...
foxillinois.com
LLCC accepting applications for free nursing and health care training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) is accepting applications for free nursing and other healthcare training through the PATH (Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce) program. PATH is funded through an Illinois Community College Board grant and seeks to address the worker shortage in...
foxillinois.com
Travis Tritt coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County man arrested in Missouri for multiple thefts
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in multiple counties. Officials say on October 11, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers.
foxillinois.com
FBI Springfield warns about holiday scams
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The holiday season is a busy time for shoppers and scammers alike. FBI Springfield is encouraging the public to be vigilant during the holidays to avoid scams designed to steal their money and personal information. Officials say the two most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery...
foxillinois.com
Police investigating report of armed robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — The South Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a reported robbery that occurred at a woman's home around 1 a.m. on Sunday. According to our media partner WLDS, the woman told dispatch that two people came into her house in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. The woman said when the two were inside her home, one of them displayed a handgun and demanded money.
Comments / 0