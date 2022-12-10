ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Postal Worker Shot Dead on Job: Police

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography/Getty

A postal worker was shot dead on the job in Milwaukee Friday, police said. The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a call just before 6 p.m., where they found the 44-year-old worker dead. He wasn’t identified, but police said he’d worked with the Postal Service for more than 18 years. Police have launched an investigation into the worker’s death alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service and FBI, with few details released at this time. “The safety and security of postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” the agency said in a statement.

