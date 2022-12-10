Read full article on original website
Celebrate Christmas at The Valley
PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua invites the public to join them as they celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve. The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer services at 3, 4:15. and 5:30 p.m. The Valley Campus in Troy, located at 916 N. Market St. in Sherwood Center, will also offer Christmas Eve services at the same times.
MC Commissioners thank community for support
TROY — On behalf of their entire team of countywide elected officials, the Miami County Commissioners would like to take this time to thank their employees and community members for the generosity shown during this past weekend’s Miami County Cares Restock the Pantries food drive. With help, they...
When holidays collide
This unique tree, Witches of Dow Street, is just one of more than 60 decorated trees lining the drive in Tipp City Community Park. This is the third year for the popular event that showcases the artistic creativity of Tipp residents and a number of businesses, all of whom encourage shoppers to shop local.
Local principal donates kidney to stranger
PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
Wreaths Across America Ceremony set for Dec. 17
TROY — The city of Troy’s Riverside Cemetery will be part of Wreaths Across America program, which honors departed veterans during the holidays. The ceremony will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Riverside Drive on Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. According to a city of Troy press release, the wreaths will be laid at the graves of departed veterans and the public is welcome to attend and participate in the wreath-laying.
Caregiver education speakers wanted
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.
Edison State seeks alumni stories
PIQUA — The office of alumni engagement at Edison State Community College invites alumni to share their stories and announcements to possibly be featured in Wired, an alumni and friends magazine published three times a year. All Edison State graduates and anyone who has completed at least one semester...
Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities. “I’m proud to have five seniors...
Milton Union FFA chooses Member of the Month
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.
Survivor of Battle of Angel’s Wing to speak
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, recipient of two Purple Hearts and graduate of Sidney High School, will be the speaker at a January meeting f the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM). Looker will speak at the MVVM, located at 2245 S. County Road 25 A in Troy, at...
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
Award-winning conservationist returns home
TROY — Troy native Timothy Harrison, 66, returns on Thursday, Dec. 15, to Brukner Nature Center for a discussion about the two documentaries he has starred in, “The Elephant in the Living Room” and “The Conservation Game,” and for a book signing of his newest book, “White Magic: The Curse of the White Tiger.”
Youth sports leagues starting at YMCA
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for upcoming Sports Leagues at the Piqua and Robinson Branches. Leagues begin in either January or February. These eight-week leagues are designed for children with all skill levels. Games will use a competitive format including progressive rules enforcement and scoring while maintaining fair play for all participants.
Provisions Co., A.M. Scott Distillery discuss plans for Mayflower Building
TROY — Provisions Co. and A.M. Scott Distillery have announced plans to move into the Mayflower Building on the downtown square after remodeling is completed sometime in mid-2023. “The Mayflower has long been an icon of a building in Troy and we’re excited to work on it,” Provisions Co....
Holiday Designated Driver campaign kicks off
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, left, and Larry Heisey, representing the Troy and West Milton Rotary Clubs, were joined by law enforcement agencies from around Miami County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in kicking off the 2022 Holiday Rotary Designated Driver Program during a ceremony at the sheriff’s office’s training center on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The program, which began in 1999, encourages drivers to be sober when behind the wheel, and, if one wants so have alcoholic beverages, please be sure to have a designated … and sober … driver behind the wheel.
Detectives make narcotics arrest
TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office ended a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, age 46, of Greenville, Ohio on Monday, Dec. 12. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County, according to a press release from...
Tuesday Bowling Roundup
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy boys bowling team defeated West Carrollton 2,279-1,785 Tuesday in MVL action. Troy improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL. Bryce Massingill had games of 257 and 173 for a 430 series and Logan Smith rolled games of 224 and 203 for a 427 series.
Tuesday Boys/Girls Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys basketball team continued to be the comeback kids Tuesday night. After erasing a 24-point deficit against Xenia last Friday, they rallied from a nine-point deficit after three quarters against West Carrollton Tuesday night, winning 57-54 in MVL action. The Indians improved to 3-1 overall...
County Commissioners approve wage increases
TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the provisions from the collective bargaining agreement which involves the wages of employees with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at their meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The agreement was between the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Patrolmen’s benevolent association bargaining unit...
Troy City School District cancels bus routes due to call-ins from influenza
TROY — Staffing shortages due to influenza caused the Troy City Schools to cancel bus services for two morning routes on Monday, Dec. 12. “This morning we were just short-staffed, unfortunately,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The notice came out way later than we’d like it to come out; we’d like to have people know much sooner than that.”
