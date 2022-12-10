DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging is seeking speakers to present one-hour programs within their nine-county region specific to education of family caregivers. The goal of these trainings is to provide education to family caregivers to help them better understand their role, when and how to access assistance, how to utilize services/information to decrease stress, and how to better care for their loved ones and themselves. Agency staff will be responsible for scheduling and promotion of each event.

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO