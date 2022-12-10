Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Memorial in Rochester Gets Huge Donation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Law Enforcement Memorial being built in Rochester has just received a large donation. Members of the Dodge County Peace Officers Association presented a $7,000 check for the memorial to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson Monday afternoon. The money was raised through a Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament, which is a yearly event to honor Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther, who lost his life in the line of duty in September of 2013.
It’s Here: New Name And New Owner For Rochester Hotel…Again
A Rochester, Minnesota hotel has changed hands...again. It's the fourth sale since 2013 of the hotel most recently known as Ramada by Wyndham on South Broadway in the Med City. What's the Rochester Hotel Going to Be Called This Time?. According to public records, Cactus Hospitality bought the 145-room at...
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Olmsted County Deputy Used Deadly Force in SE Rochester Incident
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - An Olmsted County Deputy deployed deadly force late this afternoon while authorities were attempting to apprehend a man wanted on a warrant stemming from a violent criminal offense. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot outside...
146 Year Old Home In Plainview Minnesota For Sale
$320,000 - 510 4th St SW, Plainview, MN 55964. Attention, people that love Minnesota history, the Thomas Bolton house is for sale! It was built in Plainview, MN in 1876, has three bedrooms, and 2 baths, and is rich in hardwood detail. Scroll down to see the gallery. Tons of...
Rochester Man Charged With Felony DWI For Second Time in 4 Months
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has charged a Rochester man convicted of criminal vehicular operation with Felony DWI. The charges filed against 26-year-old Jacob Janet accuse him of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol in southeast Rochester. He was apprehended by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Crash That Injured Rochester Woman
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office suspects a Rochester woman of being under the influence of alcohol after she crashed her vehicle along Marion Rd. Monday night. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Marion...
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Rain and mixed-precipitation fell through the overnight hours and has created slush covered roads across southeast Minnesota. Travel will be difficult in many areas. The Minnesota Department of Transportation offers real-time road conditions that you can access on our station app. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in 2023
A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Young Lanesboro Man Killed In Equipment Loading Mishap
Lawler, IA (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Lanesboro is dead as the result of an equipment loading mishap in Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol’s incident report indicates 21-year-old Joseph Gathje was found pinned underneath a large piece of tacked equipment at the intersection of Vanderbilt Ln. and 160th St. The fatal incident occurred in Lawler, about 30 miles south of the Iowa-Minnesota state line shortly before noon Monday.
Wind Advisory Issued for Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-Rochester is included in a Wind Advisory that begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is expecting a major storm system to blow into southeast Minnesota with wind gusts as high 45 mph. Winds are predicted to consistently blow between 20 and 30 mph. The...
7 Catalytic Converters Stolen from Stewartville Body Shop
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of seven catalytic converters in Stewartville. Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were dispatched to the theft report at a body shop and car dealership in the 900 block of Main St. North Monday morning. The reporting party told deputies the car parts were taken from five vehicles throughout the week of December 5-12.
Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
11-Year-Old Hurt in Southeast Minnesota Crash
Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash in Rice County sent an 11-year-old boy to a hospital Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates a Ford F-150, driven by 42-year-old Joelle Lubke of Webster, MN, and a Ford Escape, operated by a 17-year-old girl, crashed on Hwy. 19 at the intersection of 70th St. West. The crash occurred in the northwest outskirts of Lonsdale at 3:18 p.m.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold at Rochester Gas Station
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pair of winning lottery tickets worth nearly $40,000 each were sold at a Rochester gas station. The Minnesota Lottery says two North 5 Lottery tickets worth $39,462 each were bought at the Holiday gas station at 3225 40th Ave. Northwest. The winning tickets were for Saturday’s North 5 drawing.
