A celebration three decades in the making. The 30th Annual Grumpy Old Men Festival Coming to Wabasha, MN in February of 2023. Every Minnesotan has seen the iconic 1993 movie "Grumpy Old Men", which is based in the town of Wabasha. The movie centers around the unique friendship of John Gustafson and Max Goldman and the turmoil that ensues when an attractive new neighbor moves in across the street.

WABASHA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO