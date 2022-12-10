Read full article on original website
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
City’s impound lot: Putting out fires as they come
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive problem at the Memphis impound lot. They are over capacity, and those in charge say two things have made it worse. “It’s a massive undertaking,” said Memphis Police Col. Doreen Shelton, who runs the place. “That’s 12 acres of vehicles out here.” The impound lot located in Frayser holds cars […]
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
1 dead, 7 injured in overnight crash near Memphis International Airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a Tuesday night crash near the Memphis International Airport, Memphis Police said. On Tuesday at 9:24 pm, officers responded to Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane regarding a three-vehicle crash. Officers located eight victims with injuries...
Director of Planning & Development: downtown investments have "potential to make big impacts"
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With multiple developments in the works for downtown Memphis, the timeline on the projects isn’t set in stone but there is a rough outline so consumers can know when to expect more movement, particularly on Union Avenue. Memphis 3.0 was created to be a guideline...
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
One killed, several injured in Oakhaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn — One woman was killed in a crash in Oakhaven on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Winchester and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. Police say three cars were involved. According to police, seven victims were taken to the hospital. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
'This thing’s really getting out of hand': Downtown Memphis car break-ins a concern for tourism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — About 30 car break-ins at one time took place over the weekend in downtown Memphis. Memphis Tourism’s president said the crime has gotten way out of control. It’s not good news for anyone. “It’s not just a Memphis problem. This is going on literally...
Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
Woman dies after crash leaves 7 people injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Oakhaven Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said three vehicles were involved in a crash at Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane around 9:20 p.m. Seven people were hurt in that crash, according to...
Car crashes into Bartlett home overnight
We are still working to confirm details on how the crash happened. MPD made no comment at the scene.
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Man shot, another person stabbed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured and another person was stabbed after a shooting in the Whitehaven neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said that the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Brownlee Road near Elvis Presley Boulevard. A man who...
Memphis Police searching for answers after a rash of violence in less than 24 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after rash of violence in less than 24 hours in the city. At least four people died, and several others injured between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Starting just before 3:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Memphis Police officers first responded to...
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
Man steals woman’s car from Kroger gas pump, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail nearly six months after stealing a woman’s car from a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 23-year-old Carl Remble jumped into a woman’s Toyota Camry while she was parked at a gas pump at a Kroger on Kirby Road on June 25 and drove off in her car.
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations
Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
'Shame on us': Commissioners split as Shelby County Commission approves second part of Germantown schools deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioners approved Wednesday the transfer and sale of the three Germantown schools currently part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Part of the deal allows MSCS to sell Germantown High School with help from the city of Germantown and use the money from the sale toward the cost of a new high school. The cost is estimated to be more than $100 million.
