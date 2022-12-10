ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

City’s impound lot: Putting out fires as they come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive problem at the Memphis impound lot. They are over capacity, and those in charge say two things have made it worse. “It’s a massive undertaking,” said Memphis Police Col. Doreen Shelton, who runs the place. “That’s 12 acres of vehicles out here.” The impound lot located in Frayser holds cars […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 charged in shooting on I-40, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. On Dec. 2, Memphis Police officers took a report of an aggravated assault on I-40 near Whitten Road. A woman said she was traveling eastbound on the interstate passing Sycamore View Road when traffic began...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, several injured in Oakhaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One woman was killed in a crash in Oakhaven on Tuesday night. The crash happened at Winchester and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. Police say three cars were involved. According to police, seven victims were taken to the hospital. One woman died from her injuries at the hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified after body found on Pendleton Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a man who was found dead overnight Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Kodie Lewis was found with an apparent gunshot wound at 1:26 a.m. on Pendleton Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. We spoke to Lewis’ mother who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man steals woman’s car from Kroger gas pump, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail nearly six months after stealing a woman’s car from a Kroger gas station, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 23-year-old Carl Remble jumped into a woman’s Toyota Camry while she was parked at a gas pump at a Kroger on Kirby Road on June 25 and drove off in her car.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations

Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Shame on us': Commissioners split as Shelby County Commission approves second part of Germantown schools deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County commissioners approved Wednesday the transfer and sale of the three Germantown schools currently part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Part of the deal allows MSCS to sell Germantown High School with help from the city of Germantown and use the money from the sale toward the cost of a new high school. The cost is estimated to be more than $100 million.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

