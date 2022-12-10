SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO