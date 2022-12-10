ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
