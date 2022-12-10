Read full article on original website
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Guardians trade Owen Miller to Milwaukee; clear roster spot for Mike Zunino
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians traded Owen Miller to Milwaukee for a player to be named in order to create a roster spot for catcher Mike Zunino. They are expected to add Zunino to the roster on Thursday after he passes a physical. The Guardians came to terms with Zunino...
Guardians spring training tickets to go on sale beginning Thursday at noon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tickets for 2023 Guardians spring training games at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona go on sale to the general public online at cleguardians.com/spring beginning at noon on Thursday, Dec. 15. Cleveland opens exhibition play against Cincinnati on Feb. 25 in Goodyear. Fans can catch the Guardians for 15...
What must Browns accomplish in final 4 games? Jeff Lloyd, Hayden Grove on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of Locked on Browns joins the show to discuss...
Why Josh Bell is like Carlos Santana; what can the Browns accomplish to end a lost season? Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we discuss the Guardians’ acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell, as well as the Cavs’ road struggles, the rest of the season for the Browns, and this week’s Hey, Terry! questions.
Season becomes even more challenging for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Browns Postgame Scribbles
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-10 in Cincinnati:. 1. After the game, the Browns talked about the need to find what plays work best with Deshaun Watson. That’s understandable to a point, given he hadn’t played for 700 days prior to the Dec. 4 game in Houston.
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Houston Rockets Thursday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
The Heat play at the Rockets on the second night of a back-to-back
What Browns defenders think they could have done differently against Ja’Marr Chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the type of receiver who can leave a secondary questioning everything. It seems like he’s done it to the Browns after Sunday’s performance at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Chase caught 10 of 15 targets for 119 yards and...
Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The Cavaliers hit the road once again and take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday beginning a short two-game road stint in Texas. The Cavs have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, coming off a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. For Cleveland fans, this game will be the first chance to see former Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary and Ohio State star Malaki Branham take on Cleveland.
