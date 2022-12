NEAR HEWITT, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was rushed to the hospital following a deer vs. van crash in rural Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 along Hwy. 210 just west of Hewitt. The crash report says...

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO