NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Travel back in time to 1770s Philadelphia with a holiday walking tour of Old City
The Museum of the American Revolution is using that quiet lull between Christmas and New Year's Eve to show visitors what the holidays were like on the home front during the Revolutionary War. Festivities will run from Monday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 31 with activities and events for people...
Civil War Site and Catholic School Added to the Local Register
The Philadelphia Historical Commission held its final meeting of 2022 on December 9. The former St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Parochial School and its adjoining parking lot that covers a long-demolished Civil War hospital were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The handsome, three-story brick school building at...
Indulge in Philly's most popular dishes during Center City Restaurant Week
Foodies can rejoice as Center City District Restaurant Week makes its return for two full weeks in January. More than 60 of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants will serve three-course dinners at $40 per person from Sunday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 28. A handful of eateries will also offer $25 lunches. Prices do not include tax, tips and drinks. Guests can dine indoors, outdoors and at home by ordering takeout at select locations.
Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party
With the start of 2023 quickly approaching, details have been revealed for one of Philadelphia's largest New Year's Eve celebrations. Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium food and drink options, plus a variety of live entertainment.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia to close 4 Catholic churches in city, suburbs
Four Catholic churches in the Philadelphia area, including two in the city, will close their doors in the new year as part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's latest plan to relegate buildings and merge parishes. The churches – Holy Trinity Church in Society Hill, The Saint Peter Claver Church building...
Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard
I'll expect to see you there every day, supporting SW Philly's renaissance. The post Philly’s Africatown could be resurrection of Tulsa’s ‘Black Wall Street’ | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
Temple University's president will relocate home near campus in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University president Jason Wingard and his family are relocating to North Philadelphia to be a lot closer to the school's campus. The university made the official announcement Tuesday.In the spring, the Wingards will move from Chestnut Hill into a Temple-owned property on North Carlisle Street.The announcement comes in the wake of a rash of violent crime near campus.School officials say the move represents the school's historic mission of "community engagement."Wingard will be the school's first president to live on or near main campus in recent history.
Columbus statue once again visible in South Philadelphia, but debate persists
"A judge ordered the box removed and we removed the box based on the order," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.
11 new Pa. historical markers approved for Philly in 2022
Philadelphia has more than 300 historical markers spread throughout the city, each recognizing a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania's development. Eleven new markers will soon be coming to the city after the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved 36 new markers across the state. The new markers...
Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday
An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia
What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You'll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you've connected, here are the city's most romantic destinations.
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
Philly’s heralded eviction diversion program is considered a win-win — for most
Bruce Ticker knew some of his neighbors in his Northeast Philadelphia apartment complex had gotten notices from the new owners about rents going up. He was still shocked when he got his in early May. The rent for his one-bedroom place was going to be twice as high. “They essentially...
Renowned Burglary of FBI Office in Media and Upper Darby Native Jim Croce to Receive Historical Markers
The building that housed the Country Court Apartments in Media was also the site of the renowned burglary of an FBI office. The renowned burglary of an FBI office in Media and Upper Darby native Jim Croce are two of the 18 subjects that have received approval for historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report from The Associated Press.
Former Chester Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Rita O’Vary stood Thursday morning looking at the two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the gravesite of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, writes Jesse Bunch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
