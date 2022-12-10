ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Indulge in Philly's most popular dishes during Center City Restaurant Week

Foodies can rejoice as Center City District Restaurant Week makes its return for two full weeks in January. More than 60 of Philadelphia's most popular restaurants will serve three-course dinners at $40 per person from Sunday, Jan. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 28. A handful of eateries will also offer $25 lunches. Prices do not include tax, tips and drinks. Guests can dine indoors, outdoors and at home by ordering takeout at select locations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Toast the start of 2023 at a massive Xfinity Live! New Year's Eve party

With the start of 2023 quickly approaching, details have been revealed for one of Philadelphia's largest New Year's Eve celebrations. Xfinity Live! is hosting its annual "NYE Live!" extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 p.m. Guests will enjoy premium food and drink options, plus a variety of live entertainment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Temple University's president will relocate home near campus in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University president Jason Wingard and his family are relocating to North Philadelphia to be a lot closer to the school's campus. The university made the official announcement Tuesday.In the spring, the Wingards will move from Chestnut Hill into a Temple-owned property on North Carlisle Street.The announcement comes in the wake of a rash of violent crime near campus.School officials say the move represents the school's historic mission of "community engagement."Wingard will be the school's first president to live on or near main campus in recent history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

11 new Pa. historical markers approved for Philly in 2022

Philadelphia has more than 300 historical markers spread throughout the city, each recognizing a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania's development. Eleven new markers will soon be coming to the city after the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission approved 36 new markers across the state. The new markers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Accounting clerk from Philly to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday

An accounting clerk will look to become the next "Jeopardy!" contestant from Philadelphia to make waves on the game show. Dan Rosen will compete on the quiz show Wednesday against Mollie Cowger, a puzzle and games assistant editor from San Francisco, California. The third contestant will be decided during Tuesday's game. The show is broadcast at 7 p.m. on ABC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Romantic Places for a Mature Date in Philadelphia

These outlets will present you with the profiles of a cross-section of fabulous milfs. You can drop messages to individuals, subtly finding out if they might be up for romance in Pennsylvania! The discreet communication channels will make it easy to make the arrangements. What's more, there are websites specifically aimed at mature singles. So, why not join a milfs dating site and start flirting? You’ll soon be touching base with someone ideal for a night out in Philly. Once you’ve connected, here are the city’s most romantic destinations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly

Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Renowned Burglary of FBI Office in Media and Upper Darby Native Jim Croce to Receive Historical Markers

The building that housed the Country Court Apartments in Media was also the site of the renowned burglary of an FBI office. The renowned burglary of an FBI office in Media and Upper Darby native Jim Croce are two of the 18 subjects that have received approval for historical markers by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, according to a report from The Associated Press.
UPPER DARBY, PA

