Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
SEC Football by the Numbers: Consensus All-Americans
Six SEC players are members of the 2022 NCAA FBS consensus All-American team. The NCAA currently compiles a definitive All-American squad for its annual record book from the choices of five selectors – the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation. Players become consensus All-Americans by earning first-team recognition from at least three of the selectors. It’s also possible for a player to be a consensus All-American without making three teams if not enough players to fill the consensus team meet that threshold, but that did not happen this season.
6 from state among leaders as Pro Bowl voting nears end
One day before the end of fan voting for the Pro Bowl, six players with Alabama football roots lead at their positions, including Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is the top vote-getter in the balloting. The former Alabama All-American had collected 182,118 votes (as of 11 a.m. CST Wednesday),...
Jaguars find competitive locker room ping-pong builds team bonding, but who is the best?
Back in training camp and now deep into the season, the Jaguars have consistently extolled the virtues of team chemistry, which many view as a byproduct of head coach Doug Pederson making it a priority. Among the many ways that bonding has manifested itself comes from a Butterfly brand, 9-foot by 5-foot blue...
Retirement? ‘Mark Ingram II ain’t done yet’
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram said a knee injury has ended his 2022 NFL season, but the former Alabama All-American plans to return in 2023. Ingram suffered a medical collateral ligament injury in the Saints’ 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5. Although Ingram remains on New Orleans’ active roster, he said he would not be able to play in the Saints’ final four regular-season games.
Former Alabama wide receiver returns to the NFL
Robert Foster returned to the NFL on Tuesday, when the Indianapolis Colts announced they had signed the former Alabama wide receiver for their practice squad. The Colts added Foster to the practice squad after promoting tight end Nikola Kalinic to the active roster. A spot on the 53-player active roster opened when Indianapolis released wide receiver Keke Coutee, who had been used almost exclusively as a punt returner.
Tua Tagovailoa on Buffalo trip: ‘It snows in Alabama, guys’
A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.
Nimari Burnett wrist injury same as Herb Jones’ 3 years ago
A surprise announcement before Alabama’s 91-88 win over Memphis dealt a blow to the Crimson Tide depth. Sophomore guard Nimari Burnett would be miss an indefinite period after successful wrist surgery, the school announced an hour before tipoff in Coleman Coliseum. Nate Oats gave a more specific timeframe afterward by saying he’d miss six to eight weeks of action.
Auburn AD John Cohen reflects on ‘intellectual giant’ Mike Leach
Mike Leach’s death on Tuesday has drawn an outpouring of reflection and honorifics for the 61-year-old head football coach. John Cohen, Leach’s former athletic director at Mississippi State, now with Auburn in the same role, offered his thoughts on Twitter. “My friend Mike Leach…a pioneer, intellectual giant, provocateur...
Eagles coach updates injuries to Arryn Siposs, Reed Blankenship
The Philadelphia Eagles have nine players from Alabama high schools and colleges on their active roster, and two of them had to be carted to the locker room during Sunday’s 48-22 victory over the New York Giants. On Monday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said the team is more...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0