ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former Alabama kicker headed to Big 12

The trickle of former Alabama players leaving the NCAA transfer portal continued Wednesday. Kicker Jack Martin announced he was headed to Houston to finish his college career. He’s the fifth of 13 players who entered the portal to announce plans for the future. All four are headed to Power 5 schools with Houston officially joining the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006

Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama DL headed to ACC via transfer portal

Another former player in the transfer portal announced his new home Monday evening. Defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham will continue his career at Syracuse, he said via social media. It comes a day after receiver Traeshon Holden said he’d be heading to Oregon. Ingraham missed the entire 2022 season after...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 from state among leaders as Pro Bowl voting nears end

One day before the end of fan voting for the Pro Bowl, six players with Alabama football roots lead at their positions, including Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is the top vote-getter in the balloting. The former Alabama All-American had collected 182,118 votes (as of 11 a.m. CST Wednesday),...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arrowhead Landfill settles alleged Alabama permit violations for $30K

The owners of one of Alabama’s largest landfills agreed to pay $30,600 to settle alleged violations of their operating permit with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. ADEM announced a settlement last month with the owners of the Arrowhead Landfill to resolve permit violations discovered during inspections of the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Beyond the Violence: Are there enough cops on the street?

As homicide rises to historic levels, Birmingham police face staffing crisis. This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. What makes a 20-year-old, fresh out of high...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

TrimTab Brewing releasing highly-regarded year-round IPA

Birmingham’s TrimTab Brewing Co. is bringing back one of its most lauded beers as a year-round selection. 006 IPA will be available beginning at noon Friday in its Birmingham taproom, The Tasting Gallery, at 2721 Fifth Ave S., and in all of its existing markets in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. helps toy drive in Birmingham

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be in Birmingham this weekend to help collect toys for children of Jefferson County inmates, said Birmingham concert promoter Theresa Strachan, president of the Dare 2 Care non-profit. The event, called “How Floyd Mayweather Saved Christmas,” will be held Saturday at the Regions Field...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

FBI investigating hoax ‘swatting’ calls to schools across Alabama

The FBI is investigating swatting incidents at multiple Alabama schools. First responders throughout the state responded en masse Tuesday to numerous hoax shooting threats at schools, arriving to find nothing amiss. Swatting is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services with the goal of bringing a large,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham tech firm Landing has second round of layoffs

Birmingham tech firm Landing has announced another round of layoffs, its second since October - including jobs in its Birmingham offices. The company, which offers a nationwide membership network of fully-furnished apartments, did not disclose the number of employees affected. In a statement, the company said the moves were made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy