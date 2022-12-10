Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Former Alabama kicker headed to Big 12
The trickle of former Alabama players leaving the NCAA transfer portal continued Wednesday. Kicker Jack Martin announced he was headed to Houston to finish his college career. He’s the fifth of 13 players who entered the portal to announce plans for the future. All four are headed to Power 5 schools with Houston officially joining the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 season.
Brandon Miller’s 2nd half outburst lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis
This, Nate Oats said, would be the gut check. Beating a No. 1 team twice in two weeks and reaching No. 4 in the AP poll is one thing but carrying that burden is another. Consider the first test passed but Memphis didn’t make it easy. A packed and...
Alabama basketball reaches highest AP poll ranking since 2006
Alabama jumped four spots in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll to No. 4, its highest ranking in that poll since Dec. 4, 2006. The Tide defeated previously No. 1-ranked Houston on Saturday, 71-65, for its second win over a top-ranked opponent this season. It also beat then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 27.
What TV channel is No. 4 Alabama-Memphis on tonight? How to watch online, time
No. 4 Alabama hosts Memphis in college basketball action on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Sling (half off first month). Alabama had to replace three of its top four scorers and started the season without dynamic guard Jahvon Quinerly while he recovers from knee surgery.
Alabama basketball starter has wrist surgery, out indefinitely
Alabama men’s basketball guard Nimari Burnett underwent left wrist surgery Tuesday and is out indefinitely, the school announced. Burnett, who has started all nine games this season, is “expected to make a full recovery and has plans to return this season,” the school said in a statement.
Former Alabama DL headed to ACC via transfer portal
Another former player in the transfer portal announced his new home Monday evening. Defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham will continue his career at Syracuse, he said via social media. It comes a day after receiver Traeshon Holden said he’d be heading to Oregon. Ingraham missed the entire 2022 season after...
6 from state among leaders as Pro Bowl voting nears end
One day before the end of fan voting for the Pro Bowl, six players with Alabama football roots lead at their positions, including Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is the top vote-getter in the balloting. The former Alabama All-American had collected 182,118 votes (as of 11 a.m. CST Wednesday),...
KJ Buffen scores career-high 25 points to lead UAB past South Carolina
Leading by a single possession after going up 10-0 to open the game, Jordan “Jelly” Walker drove the inside lane to the paint before coming up against a wall of defenders. Casually taking in all of his options, the nation’s leading scorer deflected to KJ Buffen, who stood alone at the top of the key.
‘Very fitting’: UAB football closes out Bill Clark era in Bahamas Bowl
As the sun sets on the industrial age of the UAB football program, it’s hard not to notice the poetic irony in appearing in the same bowl that ushered in its current renaissance. “It’s very fitting, to start it back in 2017 at the Bahamas Bowl and to finish...
No. 4 Alabama-Memphis live stream (12/13): How to watch online, TV, time
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Memphis in college basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Sling (half off first month). Memphis is coming off an 82-73 win against Auburn. Kendric Davis scored 27 points for Memphis in the game. Alabama...
School threats across Alabama spark alarm in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa
Authorities have responded to shooting threats at multiple Alabama schools this morning. From Birmingham to Tuscaloosa to north Alabama, law enforcement officers are investigating the threats. No actual shootings have taken place. In Birmingham, police were dispatched to John Carroll High School shortly before 9 a.m. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said...
Arrowhead Landfill settles alleged Alabama permit violations for $30K
The owners of one of Alabama’s largest landfills agreed to pay $30,600 to settle alleged violations of their operating permit with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. ADEM announced a settlement last month with the owners of the Arrowhead Landfill to resolve permit violations discovered during inspections of the...
Beyond the Violence: Are there enough cops on the street?
As homicide rises to historic levels, Birmingham police face staffing crisis. This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. What makes a 20-year-old, fresh out of high...
TrimTab Brewing releasing highly-regarded year-round IPA
Birmingham’s TrimTab Brewing Co. is bringing back one of its most lauded beers as a year-round selection. 006 IPA will be available beginning at noon Friday in its Birmingham taproom, The Tasting Gallery, at 2721 Fifth Ave S., and in all of its existing markets in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. helps toy drive in Birmingham
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be in Birmingham this weekend to help collect toys for children of Jefferson County inmates, said Birmingham concert promoter Theresa Strachan, president of the Dare 2 Care non-profit. The event, called “How Floyd Mayweather Saved Christmas,” will be held Saturday at the Regions Field...
FBI investigating hoax ‘swatting’ calls to schools across Alabama
The FBI is investigating swatting incidents at multiple Alabama schools. First responders throughout the state responded en masse Tuesday to numerous hoax shooting threats at schools, arriving to find nothing amiss. Swatting is the practice of making a prank call to emergency services with the goal of bringing a large,...
Alabama inmate ‘literally baked to death’ in overheated prison cell, says lawsuit
Thomas Lee Rutledge, 44, died alone in an Alabama prison cell two years ago, sitting with his face pressed to his window, trying to breathe in cold air, as the heat piped into the mental health unit rose to an extreme level, and according to a federal lawsuit, “he was literally baked to death in his cell.”
Former UAB football player apologizes, pleads guilty in nurse practioner’s police chase death: ‘I will pray for you,’ twin sister says
It was a moment of remorse, mercy, forgiveness, and tears in a Jefferson County courtroom Monday morning. The man charged in the Vestavia Hills police chase that ended with a crash that killed a Homewood woman pleaded guilty to her death and offered a public apology to her family. Jordan...
Magic City Grille among historic Birmingham properties acquired by New Orleans firm
A New Orleans real estate and development company has acquired two historic downtown Birmingham properties. Kupperman Companies is entering the Alabama market with the purchase of 2400 First Avenue North, and 2201 to 2205 Third Avenue North, for undisclosed amounts. The First Avenue North property, built in 1903, is a...
Birmingham tech firm Landing has second round of layoffs
Birmingham tech firm Landing has announced another round of layoffs, its second since October - including jobs in its Birmingham offices. The company, which offers a nationwide membership network of fully-furnished apartments, did not disclose the number of employees affected. In a statement, the company said the moves were made...
