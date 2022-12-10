ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Downtown Pittsburgh police chase, crash leads to two arrests, police say

PITTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle, Pittsburgh police said. Police said that shortly before 5 p.m., detectives encountered a man with an active federal drug warrant at Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road in a gas station parking lot. Another man left a vehicle and got into the warrant suspect's vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES

A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Rollover Crash Sends One To Pittsburgh Hospital

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a crash on I-79 yesterday. The one vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the southbound lane near mile marker 90, which is in Lancaster Township north of the Zelienople exit. Dispatchers say the vehicle was on its roof when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

One person dead after fire at apartment building in Braddock Hills

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — One person has died after at least two people were sent to the hospital following an apartment building caught fire early Monday morning in Braddock Hills. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says that 60-year-old Kevin Prince died at the hospital following the fire. The...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
SEWICKLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy