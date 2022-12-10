Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
State police investigating officer-involved shooting that happened after crash in East Pittsburgh
EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a crash in East Pittsburgh. On Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., the crash happened along Braddock Avenue and EMS asked for assistance for the people inside the vehicle. When North Braddock police arrived on the...
Crews replace utility pole struck by vehicle in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Crews are working to replace a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle this morning in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood. The collision occurred in the area of 600 Hazelwood Ave., near Emahlea Street, around 6:30 a.m. Officials said no injuries were reported. This is a...
wtae.com
Downtown Pittsburgh police chase, crash leads to two arrests, police say
PITTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening after fleeing from police and crashing a vehicle, Pittsburgh police said. Police said that shortly before 5 p.m., detectives encountered a man with an active federal drug warrant at Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road in a gas station parking lot. Another man left a vehicle and got into the warrant suspect's vehicle.
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
Maryland man killed on Pennsylvania Turnpike rollover crash in Allegheny County
A Maryland man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday. Ashfaq Ahmed, 58, of Suitland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place around 4:20 p.m. in Pine Township, Allegheny County, according to state police in Gibsonia.
Two minors shot, one dead in McKeesport shooting
Two minors were shot in McKeesport Tuesday afternoon, leaving one dead. The search continues for the suspect. Police say it happened outside a gas station in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue.
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
1 person flown to hospital after car crashes into Washington County home
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a car crashed into a home in Washington County on Monday evening. The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Lagonda Road in South Franklin Township. The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department said...
butlerradio.com
Rollover Crash Sends One To Pittsburgh Hospital
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a crash on I-79 yesterday. The one vehicle crash happened just before 7 p.m. in the southbound lane near mile marker 90, which is in Lancaster Township north of the Zelienople exit. Dispatchers say the vehicle was on its roof when...
Penn Hills police searching for missing 12-year-old boy
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy. Penn Hills police said Noah Toley has been entered into their system as a missing juvenile. According to family, Toley was last seen on Sunday at around 2:30 a.m. Penn Hills police said they are...
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
Pittsburgh police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Carrick gas station
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station in Carrick on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station in the 1600 block of Route 51 around 10:30 p.m. The store clerk told police that a male came in with a...
wtae.com
Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
wtae.com
One person dead after fire at apartment building in Braddock Hills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — One person has died after at least two people were sent to the hospital following an apartment building caught fire early Monday morning in Braddock Hills. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office says that 60-year-old Kevin Prince died at the hospital following the fire. The...
Pittsburgh gas station robbed at gunpoint
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. The instance occurred around 1030 Tuesday night, at the Sunoco in the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard.
Building in Sewickley condemned after boiler explosion
SEWICKLEY, Pa. — People who live in a Sewickley building were given just a few hours to gather what they could and leave for good. The building on Beaver Street was evacuated in an emergency after the boiler exploded, sending shrapnel in every direction. The outside of the building looks completely intact, but it’s condemned and dangerous.
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 5400 block of Carnegie Street around 8:35 a.m. The two houses involved were unoccupied, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. An official told Channel 11 a contractor entering one...
