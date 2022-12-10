GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.

