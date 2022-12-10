ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Holland firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning house

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Holland firefighters on Monday, Dec. 12, rescued a small dog and cat while responding to a house fire. The pets were expected to survive. Firefighters responded to a 6:37 p.m. report of a possible house fire at 194 East 37th Street. An occupant told firefighters...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates set for 2023 increases

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy