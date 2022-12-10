Read full article on original website
Addiction recovery services for women being launched by Christian nonprofit in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals recover from addiction, is continuing its commitment to community support by launching addiction recovery services for women. The nonprofit purchased two houses in Grand Rapids in late November, the first step in providing addiction recovery services for...
New Year’s Fest to offer 60 performances, ball drop, fireworks and more in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A tradition now 37 years old, New Year’s Fest will once again offer a place for revelers to come together in downtown Kalamazoo as people prepare to bid adieu to 2022 and say hello to 2023. A ball drop and fireworks at midnight at City...
Are you ready to ‘Socibowl’? New Muskegon entertainment hotspot opens its doors
MUSKEGON, MI - The owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company recently announced the opening of Socibowl, a new restaurant and entertainment space infused with social activities in downtown Muskegon. “This is a big kids’ wonderland,” according to the Socibowl website. “We’ve set out to create the perfect space for a...
Holland firefighters rescue cat, dog from burning house
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Holland firefighters on Monday, Dec. 12, rescued a small dog and cat while responding to a house fire. The pets were expected to survive. Firefighters responded to a 6:37 p.m. report of a possible house fire at 194 East 37th Street. An occupant told firefighters...
‘The law needs to catch up to the science,’ Michigan parents adopt own biological babies after surrogate controversy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan parents forced to adopt their own biological babies want to see state law change to reflect modern science after their surrogate controversy. Tammy and Jordan Myers, of Grand Rapids, are the biological parents of nearly 2-year-old twins Eames and Ellison, who were adopted Thursday, Dec. 8.
Artisanal dessert business coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pochis Sweet Designs, an artisanal dessert businesses founded by Paola Carlson, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. The business, which is expected to move into the former Menna’s Joint location at 44 Ionia Ave SW, was awarded $51,199 in incentives Wednesday from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.
Revenge travel filled up Michigan hotels. How long will pent up demand last?
This year travel and hospitality tried to find its footing as “revenge travel” pushed demand beyond pre-pandemic numbers. Looking into a new year, Michigan hotels are still assessing where that leaves them as the country downgrades its cabin fever. A resurgence of local festivities from sports to concerts...
Almost 20% of all Grand Rapids sidewalks will be cleared of snow as part of city program expansion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ sidewalk snow plowing program is expanding once again to now cover almost 20% of the city’s public walkways. In its fourth year, the city’s Sidewalk Snow Support Pilot Program this winter season will help dig residents out of the snow across 171 of the city’s 922 miles of sidewalk.
Additional racial discrimination charges being filed against Grand Rapids Police Department
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The state’s civil rights watchdog is filing additional charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) announced Wednesday four new charges against GRPD stemming from the gunpoint handcuffing and detainment of two Black 11-year-olds in August 2018.
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
Restaurant plans to open at former Arcadia Ales site along Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A prime site near downtown previously home to a popular brewery and restaurant is getting ready to open with a new business. Activities associated with opening a new restaurant and bar -- hiring employees and filing a menu with the health officials -- are in process for the former Arcadia Ales facility along the Kalamazoo River.
‘Ugly’ politics, threats to Democracy deplored by outgoing Muskegon County Chair Bob Scolnik
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – At his last meeting, Muskegon County board Chair Bob Scolnik took a moment to reflect on today’s state of politics – and what he had to say wasn’t pretty. Through 30 years in local politics, the Norton Shores Republican has seen plenty...
Grand Rapids police say 2 arrested in 5 armed robberies likely involved in others
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested two suspects in five armed robberies that happened late last month. The suspects, ages 21 and 20, are believed to be involved in other holdups in the area, too, Grand Rapids police said. Multiple armed robberies occurred throughout the city between Nov....
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
Holland area restaurant gets 2-week liquor license suspension after fatal crash
HOLLAND, MI -- The state Liquor Control Commission has issued a two-week liquor license suspension for Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in relation to a February fatal crash on U.S. 31. Brann’s entered into a stipulated agreement in November that detailed the two-week suspension and a $1,600 fine. The...
Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates set for 2023 increases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have approved sewer and water rate increases in 2023 for nearly all residents on the city’s system. Under the new rates, the average household in Grand Rapids will pay about $31.92 more a year for combined sewer and water services, with a total annual bill of about $994.08, according to the city’s rate study.
Dash cam video shows police chase after 4 stolen vehicles in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI — Following a series of car thefts in the area, the Kent County Sheriff’s deputies took part in a four-car stolen vehicle chase early Monday morning. Three of the vehicles were recovered by police, one of which was recorded on dash camera footage provided by the sheriff’s office to media.
Man dies days after being found inside burning Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man found unresponsive inside a burning Grand Rapids home last week has died from injuries suffered in the blaze. The man was identified as 47-year-old Brent Dyson, Grand Rapids firefighters said. Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and the cause is believed...
Man pleads to fatally stabbing parents at Muskegon home
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing life behind bars after pleading to murder charges that he intentionally stabbed his parents to death at the couple’s home in 2020. The case against 27-year-old Gregory M. Scholtens moved forward at a plea hearing earlier this month in Muskegon County Circuit Court.
March trial date set for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya’s shooting death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The former Grand Rapids officer accused in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya could go to trial as early as March 13. A March trial date was proposed Wednesday, Dec. 14 before Kent County Circuit Judge Christina Elmore. Before the trial, however, Schurr’s defense attorneys have...
