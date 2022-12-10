ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Akron school while attending sporting event

By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
cleveland19.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Guest
4d ago

They have to start treating them as adults . Any juvenile caught with a firearm should be treated as an adult and sent to prison 👍

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Police have to search for stabbing victim after being given wrong address

AKRON, Ohio — Police responding to a stabbing Monday night had to search for the critically wounded victim after they were given a wrong address. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Buchtel Avenue, just east of downtown, at about 7:25 p.m. Because they were given a wrong address, officers searched the area for several minutes until they found the 31-year-old male victim, who had multiple stab wounds, police say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Hudson High School students team up to host drug testing for teens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson High School students ask other students to make a conscious choice, healthy, drug-free decisions. Junior, Kristine Roegner said that’s her goal. “I want my peers to be the best people they can be and make the best choices they can,” said Roegner. She’s...
HUDSON, OH
cleveland19.com

New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County judge’s son gets life in prison for killing his wife

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Euclid man whose mother is a Cuyahoga County judge was ordered Wednesday to spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his wife. Retired Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia Cosgrove said Omnisun Azali will get his first chance at parole after serving 21 years behind bars. Azali is the son of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy