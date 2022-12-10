Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Akron school while attending sporting event

Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
They have to start treating them as adults . Any juvenile caught with a firearm should be treated as an adult and sent to prison 👍
4
Related
Woman held hostage; couple helps police capture armed men in Akron
Police surrounded the home, but the suspects tried to leave while holding a gun to a woman’s head.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro police arrest student busted holding fake gun outside school
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - According to police, a student posted a picture on social media of a person holding a gun near Streetsboro city school on Sunday evening. Officers say they immediately started an investigation and the student was located. The gun was not real it was a bb gun...
Man accused of killing Louisiana woman with assault rifle arrested in Akron: US Marshals
A man wanted for a Louisiana murder was arrested in Akron Wednesday afternoon.
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
Off-duty Cleveland police officer improperly engaged man he later shot and killed, review board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city’s Civilian Police Review Board on Tuesday recommended a six- to 10-day suspension without pay for a police officer who, while off-duty, fatally shot a 22-year-old over self-defense claims. The review board ruled that the patrol officer, Jose Garcia, failed to identify himself as a...
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in Akron stabbing, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Monday evening after being critically injured in a stabbing. Akron police said officers were called out to the 600 block of E. Buchtel Ave. around 7:25 p.m. According to police, officers were initially given the wrong address,...
YAHOO!
Family reflects on 19-year-old shot at Akron Skate Park in Ellet: 'We don't even know why'
Her son sang in a choir, and it was his senior year in high school. He had recently started working at Amazon. He had just turned 19, and his family said he had his whole life to look forward to until he arrived at a Barberton hospital and died. Dropped...
How teen got gun past school metal detectors
Police dogs search Akron schools after the second incident in a week in which a student was armed on campus.
Police have to search for stabbing victim after being given wrong address
AKRON, Ohio — Police responding to a stabbing Monday night had to search for the critically wounded victim after they were given a wrong address. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Buchtel Avenue, just east of downtown, at about 7:25 p.m. Because they were given a wrong address, officers searched the area for several minutes until they found the 31-year-old male victim, who had multiple stab wounds, police say.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old man fatally shot at Akron skate park
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at an Akron skate park early Monday morning. Officials say around 1 a.m. the victim was at 990 Derby Downs Dr. in Akron when he was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to Barberton Citizen’s...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man accused of murdering of his ex-girlfriend at their Old Brooklyn home in November, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Prince John was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Cleveland police...
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
cleveland19.com
Hudson High School students team up to host drug testing for teens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hudson High School students ask other students to make a conscious choice, healthy, drug-free decisions. Junior, Kristine Roegner said that’s her goal. “I want my peers to be the best people they can be and make the best choices they can,” said Roegner. She’s...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police have new way for public to learn about crime
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police and LexisNexis Risk Solutions are working together to provide a new way for residents to stay informed about crime in Garfield Heights. The city now has an online crime map called Community Crime Map. According to Garfield Heights Police Chief Mark Kaye,...
cleveland19.com
New Jersey woman leads North Royalton police on chase
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Jersey woman was arrested by North Royalton police early Tuesday morning after she allegedly failed to stop when an officer tried to pull her over speeding. North Royalton police said Iris Cartagena was spotted going around 53 mph in a 25 mph zone...
Man shot and killed at Akron skate park early Monday morning, police say
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at a skate park in Akron early Monday morning, according to a news release from Akron Police.
cleveland19.com
2 men shot on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Blvd. Cleveland police said one victim was found outside and the second victim was found inside. Both victims were transported to MetroHealth...
Cuyahoga County judge’s son gets life in prison for killing his wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Euclid man whose mother is a Cuyahoga County judge was ordered Wednesday to spend life in prison after a jury convicted him of killing his wife. Retired Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Patricia Cosgrove said Omnisun Azali will get his first chance at parole after serving 21 years behind bars. Azali is the son of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams.
Car crashes into Cleveland home, police on scene
A police chase ended with a car in the basement of a Cleveland home Monday morning.
