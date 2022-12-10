If you want to own an Apple Watch while you’re on a tight budget, or if you want to try it out first before investing in the latest models of the smartwatch, check out Walmart’s offer for the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.

2 DAYS AGO