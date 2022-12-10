ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota

Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s

St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
beckersdental.com

Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice

A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign

Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesota100.com

Minnesota Democrats Set To Revive Gun Control Talks At the Capitol

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor’s office and Legislature in November’s midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. “Red-flag” protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Hennepin County paramedics worry about their safety on the job; ask for help

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports Hennepin County paramedics are raising alarms and asking for support amid what they perceive as a rise in violence that’s made their jobs more dangerous. “Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn’t know if he’d be here to tell the story,” Mannix writes.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota

Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy