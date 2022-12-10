ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement

The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner makes huge move after release

Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
People

Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks

The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own

Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

