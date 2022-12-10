Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony face off in HS game
Monday night's high school basketball showdown between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King featuring Bronny, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony comes 20 years after their fathers faced off in their own elite high school matchup.
Sports World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Announcement
The NBA is renaming its regular-season MVP award after the most iconic player of all time, Michael Jordan. On Tuesday, the league unveiled its design for the Michael Jordan Trophy. This will be presented at the end of the 2022-23 season. Jordan knows what it takes to be the MVP...
LeBron James said he won't cry after breaking the scoring record, and the reason is so unfair
Breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record isn’t exactly a realistic goal for most players. But LeBron James, who’s likely to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark this season, isn’t most players. Inarguably one of the greatest of all-time, it was pretty clear from the beginning that James...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony will play tonight 20 years after their fathers first did
Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for the tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox. The basketball world didn’t know what LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were going to...
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
thecomeback.com
Brittney Griner makes huge move after release
Throughout her nearly 10-month stint in Russian custody, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been unable to play basketball. The WNBA star even refused an offer from her lawyers to bring her a basketball in her initial prison cell, saying that it would be “too painful.” With Griner officially released from Russian custody this week, she’s set to continue her basketball career, if she chooses. And while it’s unclear if or when she’ll return to the court, one thing is clear: she can still dunk.
Brittney Griner Reunites With Family Over Barbecue, Dr Pepper and Dunks
The WNBA star, who was released from Russia last week in a prisoner swap, is continuing to recuperate during her stay in San Antonio, Texas Brittney Griner is enjoying the perks of freedom. Less than a week after returning home from detention in Russia, the WNBA athlete, 32, has been spending time with her family at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, CNN reported Tuesday. This includes drinking Dr Pepper, eating a barbecue "feast" delivered by her dad, Ray, and receiving a haircut from the San Antonio Spurs' barber to clean up the "Russian fade"...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
Sporting News
Bronny James vs. Kiyan Anthony results, highlights: Sierra Canyon defeat Christ The King in star-studded game
Just over 20 years removed from the legendary high school showdown between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, their sons squared off Monday night in a much-anticipated matchup in Chatsworth, California. There was no shortage of stars in the packed-out building with both LeBron and Carmelo on hand, alongside Scottie Pippen,...
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
LeBron James’s Younger Son, Bryce, Earns Klutch Sports NIL Deal
The 15-year-old James officially joined the NIL ranks on Monday.
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
"My daddy used to tell me all the time, ‘You got to rebound like Barkley and get some elbows up" — Shaquille O'Neal on why Charles Barkley is perfect for NBA on TNT
As NBA on TNT stars, Shaq knows what Barkley brings to the table.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Charles Barkley, Shaq Imitate Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on 'Inside The NBA'
The Barkley-Bayless feud will never cease.
