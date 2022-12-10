ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

Lapeer teen fighting for her life after vehicle rolls over on gravel road, strikes boulder

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

OREGON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - A young girl is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after police say her vehicle left a dirt road in Lapeer County, rolled over and crashed into a boulder Friday afternoon.

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. after a crash was reported on Reamer Road, just east of Hayes Road in Oregon Township.

Deputies said Reamer Road is a gravel roadway in a rural area. Investigators on scene were able to determine that the driver and lone occupant, a 16-year-old female resident of the immediate area, was traveling eastbound on Reamer in a 2005 Chrysler Sebring when the car drove off onto the shoulder.

Evidence at the scene showed the driver was able to correct the vehicle back on to the road, but when the car pitched to the right second time, the vehicle rotated, leaving the Southside of the roadway. The car rolled over after hitting a ditch culvert and struck a rock that was on the side of a residential driveway.

Deputies said the vehicle came to stop on the driver's side.

The driver was wearing their seat belt, deputies added, but needed to be extracted from the car by Lapeer City Fire and Rescue. The 16-year-old immediately taken to McLaren in Lapeer by EMS personnel before being transferred to Hurly Medical Center in Flint.

Deputies have determined drug or alcohol impairment were not factors in the crash. Excessive speed -- with unposted speed limit of 55 mph on Reamer Road -- also did not attribute to the incident.

Reamer Road was shut down for several hours as investigators process the scene.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies are still working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Anyone with information can contact either D/Sgt. Jason Parks via email at jparks@lapeercounty.org or Deputy Eric Kanyak at ekanyak@lapeercounty.org. Tips can also be made by calling the department at (810) 664-1801.

