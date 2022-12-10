ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAL

Body found in Bethel Township, Lebanon County

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. The coroner was called to the scene along the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Jackie Wolfe owns the property where the body was discovered. "I woke up to commotion," she said. Wolfe said...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Vehicle fire causes delays on I-81 in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused long backups on I-81 in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The fire happened in the northbound lanes of I-81 near Exit 52A, New Kingston/Middlesex. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspicious Lancaster death ruled shooting homicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video

Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA

