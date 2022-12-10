Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Body found in Bethel Township, Lebanon County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. The coroner was called to the scene along the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Jackie Wolfe owns the property where the body was discovered. "I woke up to commotion," she said. Wolfe said...
Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect
EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police are searching for a suspect in a Dec. 1 Sunoco robbery. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register.
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
local21news.com
Suspect arrested for shooting that killed one, injured another in Lancaster Co.: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Columbia Borough Police Department and Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office say a suspect is in custody related to the fatal shooting on November 30 in the 200 block of North Second Street in Columbia. Officials say 29-year-old James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29...
local21news.com
State Police involved in criminal trespass, death investigation in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police said a death investigation in Lebanon County now involves a criminal trespass case. Trooper David Beohm, Public Information Officer for Troop L said troopers were called to Freeport Road in Bethel Township Wednesday morning. In a release, troopers said this...
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after vehicle crash along Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County
UPDATE: All lanes now open along Pennsylvania Turnpike. A vehicle crash has shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. According to PA-511, the crash happened on Interstate 76 eastbound at milepost 268.3 near the Rapho Township line at around 8:51 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police,...
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
WGAL
Vehicle fire causes delays on I-81 in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — A vehicle fire caused long backups on I-81 in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning. The fire happened in the northbound lanes of I-81 near Exit 52A, New Kingston/Middlesex. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive...
skooknews.com
Allentown Man Dies 15 Years Later After Suffering Injuries in Schuylkill County Motorcycle Crash
The Lehigh County Coroner has announced that an Allentown man has dies from injuries he suffered 15 years ago in a crash in Schuylkill County. According to a release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Craig Mittl, 59, of Allentown died at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, December 9th, 2022.
abc27.com
Suspicious Lancaster death ruled shooting homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner. According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.
WGAL
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
Explosion rips apart Dauphin County house: video
Fire crews are on the scene of a report of an explosion in the 3200 block of Crest Road in Susquehanna Township. According to a Facebook post by Dauphin County Fire Wire, the situation was originally reported as a gas line struck. However, a second alarm calling for more fire crews was issued at 9:43 a.m. when a “massive” explosion was reported, according to the post. Black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
local21news.com
Police search for 3 wanted for pistol whipping clerk, robbing Cumberland Co. gas station
NORTH MIDDLETON TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedway gas station in North Middleton Township. Authorities said the robbery happened on Saturday morning around 5:27. They said the three suspects were all dressed in black and had their faces covered.
Shooting suspect arrested, says he killed man over drug deal: police
A Lancaster County shooting that ended with one person dead and another injured last month stemmed from a drug deal, authorities said. James E. Pilgrim Jr., 29, of Columbia, shot and killed Lamar Lewis, 41, around 10:26 a.m. Nov. 30 in Columbia, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man taken into custody for Aug. 2022 homicide
A Harrisburg man has been taken into custody by Harrisburg police after being accused of killing a man in August. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Street on Aug. 4 for a report of a deceased person. Officers found a dead adult male victim...
Wayward deer crashes through front window of Gettysburg restaurant
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg restaurant got a surprising visit from a runaway deer Tuesday morning. The wayward deer crashed through the front window of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill on the first block of Baltimore Street at about 8:45 a.m., the owners of the restaurant told FOX43.
local21news.com
Perry Co. District Attorney charges woman with killing her husband 35 years ago
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHP) — The Perry County District Attorney have charged the wife of Carl Jarvis in connection with his murder in 1987. In a news conference on Tuesday, Lauren Eichelberger announced Judith Jarvis was arrested at her home in Lancaster County. Eichelberger said the case had been...
local21news.com
Lancaster shooting victims were randomly targeted, suspicious death ruled homicide: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster spoke Tuesday morning about the recent shootings that left three people injured. According to police, two people were found in the area of the 300 block of East Liberty Street around 8:00 PM on Sunday, and had been shot. Police say both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0