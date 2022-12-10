UTEP Fall Commencement celebrates 2,500 graduates

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The University of Texas at El Paso will be hosting four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center, celebrating nearly 2,500 graduation candidates.

This will be the largest cohort of fall semester master’s and doctoral candidates in UTEP history. The Commencement ceremonies will be taking place Saturday, Dec.10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Each ceremony will be recognizing bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates from each college.

The 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremonies are as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

1 p.m.: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

6 p.m.: College of Engineering and College of Science

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m.: Woody L. Hunt College of Business and College of Education

Admission tickets are not required. The arena doors will open one hour before each ceremony. All four Commencements will be livestreamed at www.utep.edu/commencement .

Free guest parking is located in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR1, GR2 and SB7, and paid parking is available in the Glory Road Parking Garage – GR6. The Don Haskins Center has a clear bag policy. You can learn more about what you can and cannot bring into the venue here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.