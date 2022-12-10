ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

Chiefs open Hardman’s 21-day practice window

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting wide receiver Mecole Hardman back soon. The Chiefs designated the speedy receiver to return from injured reserve on Wednesday after his four-week stint on short-term injured reserve had passed. Hardman missed time with an abdominal injury that kept him out of five games.
KCTV 5

Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tickets for the first round of the NFL playoffs go on sale Monday morning online. The tickets, available only online here, are for a potential Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round, which would be the weekend of Jan. 14-16. Those tickets are available for pre-order by Jackson County residents from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.
