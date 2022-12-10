Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, lauded passage of critical homeland security measures included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which passed the House of Representatives today and will be sent to the President’s desk for his approval after Senate passage. Measures included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act include a bill authored by Chairman Thompson to protect non-profits and houses of worship against terrorism, measures to bolster DHS’s purchasing of U.S. manufactured goods and address fentanyl trafficking into the U.S., and cybersecurity, border security, and transportation security legislation.

2 DAYS AGO