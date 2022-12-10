Read full article on original website
USCIS Announces Trial for Updates to the Naturalization Test
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today published a notice in the Federal Register announcing that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to conduct a trial for updates to the current naturalization test. The naturalization test has four components: reading, writing, civics, and ability to speak English. The reading and writing portions of the naturalization test are standard. The purposes of the trial are to test a civics component with updated format and content and a newly developed English-speaking component that could become standard.
NDAA 2023 Passes Without TSA Workforce Bill
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, lauded passage of critical homeland security measures included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, which passed the House of Representatives today and will be sent to the President’s desk for his approval after Senate passage. Measures included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act include a bill authored by Chairman Thompson to protect non-profits and houses of worship against terrorism, measures to bolster DHS’s purchasing of U.S. manufactured goods and address fentanyl trafficking into the U.S., and cybersecurity, border security, and transportation security legislation.
Mayorkas Discusses Planning for End of Title 42
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas released the following update on the DHS-led whole-of-government planning to prepare for and manage the lifting of the Title 42 public health order:. “Economic and political instability around the world is fueling the highest levels of migration since World War II, including throughout...
Mayorkas Reviews Customer Experience Progress with Homeland Security Advisory Council, Swears in New Member
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas convened a meeting of the Homeland Security Advisory Council on Wednesday to discuss how the Department can continually improve the American public’s experience when engaging with DHS, as well as the delivery of its key services such as trade and travel facilitation, immigration benefits processing, and aviation security screening.
