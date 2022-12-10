Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling RacismSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Key Reason Behind Avoiding Luxury Tax
The MLB Winter Meetings produced a flurry of activity that saw many of the top free agents find homes for the 2023 season. Among those who reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract were Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts. The Los Angeles Dodgers were connected...
Mets chasing pair of big bats in free agency, MLB insider says
Steve Cohen is not done spending money. It’s been a busy offseason for the New York Mets and it looks like it’s time to add some offensive power. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s MLB Staff reports “For all Cohen has invested, people familiar...
Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Why the Houston Astros should consider trading for Daulton Varsho
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder could be a nice addition for the World Series champs.
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Report reveals potential Yankees’ backup option if they miss out on Rodon
The New York Yankees seem determined to spend more money even after signing Aaron Judge to a massive new contract, and free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is at the top of their wish list. If they cannot land the left-hander, they reportedly have a backup option in mind. Jon...
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Dodgers: Starting Pitcher of the Future Has One MLB Writer Excited
This may be the pitching unit the Dodgers roll with into the regular season after all
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!
The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
Dodgers trade deadline history: Yu Darvish comes to LA
In recent years, the Dodgers have made a huge splash at the deadline three times, acquiring Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018, and Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021. The Dodgers did not win a championship in any of those years and did not re-sign any of the acquired players once their contract expired.
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft? Sportsnaut’s latest 2023 MLB mock draft 2023 dives
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
Lovie Smith could lead the Texans to brighter days if they let him
Data from Pro Football Focus suggest the Texans are a more competitive team this year than their record indicates. Houston was an underdog in each of its first 13 games and is in the same position this weekend as 14-point underdogs to the Kanas City Chiefs. (h/t Oddschecker) They are...
New York Mets build ridiculous draft capital for 2023
Most of the attention for the New York Mets has been on Steve Cohen’s spending habits this offseason, and for good reason. Cohen has proven that winning means far more to him than any bottom line. The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, and David Robertson. Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz inked long term extensions. Payroll is not just at an unprecedented level for any major league franchise, but Cohen is blowing through the luxury tax as though it was a stop sign on a deserted street.
