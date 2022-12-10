ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

7 British pantry staples to stock up on for your next bake

By Zola Gregory
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPfqg_0jeL0SbO00

Golden syrup and clotted cream are everyday ingredients in the U.K., yet many Americans have never even heard of them. These British staples are crucial for classic desserts like treacle tarts and roly-poly pudding — you may only have seen while watching "The Great British Baking Show."

Compared to American doughnuts and cream pies, "English desserts are often a bit more low-key, simple, classic," says Martha de Lacey, host of the cult London supper club, Muffdining.

Just a few essential ingredients comprise countless British bakes. Here are seven pantry staples that define British baking, plus where you can find them and how to use them.

Caster sugar

Caster sugar is ground more finely than ordinary granulated sugar, which helps it to dissolve more easily, making it ideal for baking. While caster sugar is available in America — where you can more readily find it labeled "superfine sugar" or "baker's sugar" — it tends to be somewhat more expensive than your go-to granulated sugar.

When baking with caster sugar, it's important to note that you can substitute it 1:1 by weight with granulated sugar, but not cup for cup. Since the sugar is ground more finely, a cup of caster sugar is denser than a cup of granulated sugar — meaning you would get more caster sugar per cup.

Using caster sugar or superfine sugar makes a big difference in cakes, like in this Pistachio Cake with Lemon and Rosewater, in which those quick-dissolving properties make easier work of creaming together butter and sugar. And slowly adding caster sugar while beating egg whites in Our Best Lemon Meringue helps keep the glorious layered treat from being gritty or grainy.

Golden syrup

"Golden syrup is a light gold–colored syrup made from cane sugar." says Thida Bevington, a home baker from Norfolk with an impressive Instagram following." [It has] a texture like honey and a slight buttery taste." Golden syrup is a form of invert sugar — sugar that has been processed so that the molecular bonds that form sucrose (glucose and fructose) are broken, reducing the size of the sugar crystals and resulting in a viscous, honey-like texture.

While golden syrup is often employed in baking, de Lacey recommends drizzling it anywhere you might normally use honey or maple syrup, "particularly inside and on top of sourdough waffles with lots of crème fraîche and a sprinkle of salt."

Luckily, golden syrup is becoming easier and easier to find in the U.S., both in grocery stores and online. While there is no perfect substitute for golden syrup, once you have a can (or bottle), you can use it in any recipe that calls for corn syrup — and the results will only be tastier.

Muscovado sugar

In the U.K., Bevington asserts, that in addition to light and dark brown sugar, muscovado sugar is a popular option for bringing deep molasses flavor to baked treats. Muscovado sugar is similar to brown sugar but with a much stronger flavor and a damper, sandier texture... While brown sugar has had its natural molasses removed during the refining process and then added back into it in a lesser amount, muscovado sugar is unrefined and retains its natural molasses, lending an earthier note.

"Muscovado sugar — dark, bittersweet, and damp — can be overpowering if not used judiciously," says British author and food writer Felicity Cloake, who nonetheless calls it "essential" in Christmas mincemeat pies and sticky toffee pudding. To mix up your breakfast or afternoon tea routine, "muscovado is also great in a darker, more brooding style of marmalade," shifting the flavor profile from bright and citrusy to more warm and wintery version.

Though dark brown sugar makes a decent substitute for the muscovado you'll spy in lots of British baked good recipes, you'll miss out on that intense molasses flavor. Muscovado sugar remains tricky to find stateside, and is mostly available in specialty shops and online.

If you can get your hands on some muscovado sugar, try this holiday-worthy Winter Hazelnut & Orange Cake, which includes orange zest as a bright foil for the warm, deep flavor of muscovado.

Self-raising flour

Known in the states as "self-rising flour," what Brits call "self-raising flour" has a rising agent — baking powder — added to it in advance, which makes whipping up a cake batter or batch of scones that much faster.

The biggest difference is that Brits use it all the time, whereas many Americans don't even know it exists. Bevington uses it frequently in cakes and scones, and many British recipes call for self-raising (or self-rising) flour frequently.

Though it's relatively easy to find here, if you don't have any handy, Nigella Lawson has a handy guide on her site. Simply add 2 teaspoons of baking powder per cup of all-purpose flour, and your "bakes" should rise just fine.

Try these Never-Fail Biscuits, and you'll quickly understand why Brits love the stuff.

Gelatin sheets

Spelled gelatine in the U.K., gelatin sheets (sometimes called "leaf gelatin") have a clear, plasticky appearance. In the U.S., the most prevalent form of gelatin–a protein derived from bones, cartilage and other animal connective tissue–is a powder that you can buy in packets or in bulk. You must "bloom" or activate it in cold water before dissolving it in hot liquid. Some people can detect a light, unpleasant smell in gelatin powder (which is generally undetectable in the final product).

Cloake tells me she has used both powdered gelatin and gelatin sheets, but finds the odorless sheets "much easier to use." Sheet gelatin can be difficult to find in stores in the U.S. One can order it online, but it's often expensive compared to the more prevalent powdered form. If using gelatin intimidates you, refer to this handy guide, which explains how to use both sheet and powdered gelatin.

Digestives

Digestives are what the English call "biscuits" and what Americans might classify somewhere between a cracker and a cookie. They pair nicely with cheese, but make a perfect snack on their own, as well. You can buy dark or milk-chocolate versions (which make superior s'mores). Digestives also make a great substitute for a graham-cracker crust — what the Brits call a "biscuit base." Cloake tells me the biscuit base often makes cameos in no-bake desserts like cheesecakes (try this recipe for No-Bake Nutella Cheesecake, and one of her personal favorites, banoffee pie. "Completely over the top, and utterly irresistible." banoffee pie employs a buttery biscuit base filled with caramel and bananas and a coffee cream topping.

Digestives are finally getting easier to find in the U.S.; I sometimes see them at my local grocery store in Seattle, and can easily buy them online. Try subbing Digestives for graham crackers the next time you make a cookie crust. You won't be disappointed.

Clotted Cream

"If you've never had the pleasure of cracking the freckled, yellow crust on top of a pot of clotted cream, then put it on your bucket list," says Cloake. Somewhere between butter and whipped cream, clotted cream is a thick, rich, nearly stretchy form of cream ideal for spreading or dolloping. It's made by slowly heating fresh cream until the butterfat separates and rises to the top.

Clotted cream is typically enjoyed atop a warm scone with a bit of jam or with a sticky dessert, like a classic English treacle tart. Cloake enjoys hers alongside summer berries and even adds a spoonful to her Cornish pasties, for "a touch of luxury."

Unfortunately, clotted cream is almost impossible to find in the U.S., though specialty shops sometimes carry it for extortionate prices. You can make it yourself if you have 18 hours to spare and a few pints of high-quality cream.

Though some of these items can be hard to find on our side of the pond, once you get your hands on a tin of golden syrup, you may not be able to go back. Try your hand at a couple British recipes, because as Cloake, de Lacey, and Bevington all assured me, British recipes are often as simple as they are delicious.

"Almost anyone can knock up a batch of scones, or fairy cakes, or a decent Victoria sponge, or even a Christmas cake without too much effort," Cloake said. "Which perhaps then gives them more confidence to go on and experiment with more complicated bakes."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Chocolate, crunch and convenience meet in these decadent 4-ingredient cracker cookies

Saltines don't get the love and respect they deserve. I think it's the name: saltines. No capital letter, no flash, just saltines. I mean, it's such a throw away name; it's no wonder they don't get the love other crackers do. Whoever invented them should have given them an attention-getting, proper double-name like Captain's Wafers, Ritz Crackers, Melba Toast and Wheat Thins. You won't see any of those written in all lower case. It's a shame, I tell you. Saltines are little squares of perfection. Their plainness is so much better than, say, melba toast. Granted, I don't think melba toast lucked out in the name department either, but it's more than saltines got, that's for sure.
thesouthernladycooks.com

SPICED APPLE COFFEE CAKE

This spiced apple coffee cake is simple to prepare and always a hit! It’s a homemade cake prepared with canned apple pie filling, which makes it so moist. It’s full of spices, so it packs a punch in the flavor department. Ingredients Needed for Spiced Apple Coffee Cake:
RadarOnline

Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Ina Garten swears by ‘delicious’ Trader Joe’s $7.99 apple tart for entertaining

Real legends practice what they preach, so when a culinary icon says “store-bought is fine,” she really means it. On Dec. 8, Ina Garten graced Studio 1A with her presence, joining to co-host the 8 a.m. for a morning focused on holiday entertaining. During the hour, the Barefoot Contessa shared how she simplifies hosting this time of year, gave recommendations for engaging the five senses and simple ways to save time before guests come over.
Salon

13 holiday classics turned into cookies

If you look forward to winter holiday desserts all year long, you're not alone. I have sudden cravings for a cold glass of coquito in April, and sometimes think about a croquembouche festooned with drips of caramel in July. Now that it's finally December, it's time to dig into all those great seasonal goodies. But this year, we have a bit of a twist: Cookies Meet Classics, a baker's dozen of your favorite holiday sweets as cookies.
Salon

How the evolution of domestic cats traces the history of colonization

Human history is etched into the DNA of domesticated animals, which is when we bend the evolutionary trajectory of species to serve our own purposes. We primates have domesticated many animals, including (possibly) ourselves, but the domestication of the cat has especially intrigued scholars and feline pet owners alike. Maybe...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Chocolate Tuxedo Cakes if You’re in a Pinch & Need a Last-minute Dessert

What happens when you’re asked to bring a dessert to an upcoming Christmas party but you’re not much of a baker? Sure, you could follow that chocolate chip cookie recipe that’s been knocking about your kitchen for years. Or, you could head to Costco and pick up a Christmas Tuxedo Mousse Cake to make everyone at the party (including yourself!) a lot happier. Costco has reintroduced its scrumptious Tuxedo Mousse cake just in time for the holiday party season. It’s a decadent layer cake made with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache sandwiched between two layers of moist chocolate cake. The entire...
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

The Best Drugstore Full-Coverage Foundations

“No makeup” makeup may be having a moment, but sometimes, only a full-coverage base will do. Whether you’re on a budget or you don’t use full-coverage makeup that often and don’t want to spend a ton, there are plenty of great, full-coverage foundations from drugstore brands out there. All of the best drugstore full-coverage foundations ring up at less than $20, but the best one for you will depend on your skin type, application preference (e.g. a stick, a powder, or a cream) and skin tone. Those with oily and acne-prone skin will want a noncomedogenic foundation with a matte finish, while those with drier skin should choose a foundation that contains moisturizing ingredients (such as hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin E) to avoid a cakey finish.
sabrinasorganizing.com

Unique Quick and Easy Cookie Swap Recipes {gluten-free, dairy-free, regular}

Cookie swaps and giving cookies as gifts rage this time of year. We have a cookie-baking marathon sometime in mid-December, so we can make at least 12 different types of cookies over an entire weekend. Then we split the cookies onto plates and give them as gifts to my clients, family, and friends. The kids bring them to school to give to other kids during their cookie swap time near the holidays and give them to teachers and classmates. We also get them to holiday parties. There are so many ways to use cookies as gifts. The cookie swap recipes below are my favorites I shared over the last few years.
Salon

Steamed: The weird and wild world of winter radiator cooking

Once the weather snaps cold and the great old pipes in even older buildings begin to clang and rattle as hot water turns to steam, someone, somewhere inevitably tries to cook using the heat generated by their radiator. This experimental "cooking" takes many forms, the results of which are often dutifully recorded and shared online.
ktalnews.com

8 best fireplace mantels

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many accent pieces in your living room that complete its overall aesthetic. The extra furnishings go a long way toward making your home feel cozy and stylish. Your fireplace, whether it sits in a living room, kitchen or...
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
In Style

If Someone Doesn’t Gift Me This Tory Burch Card Holder, I’m Going to Request a Holiday Redo

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Bags get all the attention. It’s always “my significant other bought me this Prada bag” (although if you have a partner like this then please, teach me your ways) and never “look at this gorgeous, functional wallet my person got me”. Sure, bags see the light of day much more than a coin purse, but which of these actually gets more use? Which one holds all your valuables together and comes with you wherever you go? You don’t switch out wallets like you do bags, so I ask you this final question: which requires more thought, more care, and more consideration to gift an important person? That’s right, it’s the wallet.
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy