Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 5:21 p.m. on Monday, December 12, the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Don Davis Memorial Park on the report of someone setting the gazebo on fire. Newberg Police and Newport Fire responded and found a fire inside the enclosed gazebo. Officials say the flames were about eight feet high. Newport Fire was able to put out the fire quickly. Newport Police began interviewing witnesses.

NEWPORT, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO