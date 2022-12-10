Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’

Read full article on original website
Joeypunk
3d ago
$250 dollars, twofifty, two hundred and fifty, twofiddy, NOmatter how I say it or type it or mull it over in my head, it’s just ALL WRONG!!!! you let this dude go for a lousy $250 after he traumatized, WTF is wrong with our court system here? This guy who did this is dangerous!!! Very unstable, he terrorized an entire family! So you can break in a families safe home an terrorize causing years of damage to this family and y’all let him out for $250!!!! Iam flabbergasted an slightly horrified as we all should be!
Reply(1)
10
Nicholas
3d ago
that's why we need our full gun rights. if that was me that guy would of not got a 250 dollar bail. He would not have needed it...
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Portland, OR
Comments / 9