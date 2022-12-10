Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 per monthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO plans to build a "utopian smart city" the size of San Francisco by 2030, considering Arizona as its hostJalyn SmootSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
pioneerpublishers.com
First graders in Concord get warm coats at Knights of Columbus Christmas party
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 12, 2022) — Warm coats and big smiles marked the Knights of Columbus’ annual Christmas Party this year. The event benefited the kindergarten and first grade classes of Cambridge Elementary School in Concord on Dec. 10. After selecting one of 154 winter coats with help...
Winter Wonderland fundraiser coming to Family Market in Richmond
The Fundraisers will host a very merry Winter Wonderland, with the main attraction being a Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive for people in need this holiday season. The event will take place at the Family Market and Deli, 700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Richmond Sun., Dec. 18, from 12-4 p.m. Make...
pioneerpublishers.com
Youngsters enjoy crocheting for charity
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — High School students Lily Qin and Adelina Zheng run a nonprofit business called Charitable Crochet. I first met these two at their fundraising booth at this year’s National Night Out. I was impressed by both their entrepreneurial spirit and their passion to help others.
pioneerpublishers.com
Local Islamic center honors Concord police officers
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 14, 2022) — The Noor Islamic and Cultural Community Center (NICCC) celebrated the men and women of the Police Department at the annual Police Appreciation Day on Nov. 16. The hosts gave every police officer a long-stemmed red rose upon arrival and warmly thanked them individually....
pioneerpublishers.com
Live music in Concord this weekend: Mac Sabbath and Santa Hat Bash at Vinnie’s Bar
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 13, 2022) — It’s a big weekend for live music at Vinnie’s Bar & Grill in Concord. On Friday, the LA-based band Mac Sabbath comes to town, offering their unique McDonald’s-themed tribute to Black Sabbath. Sharing the stage on Friday is Arnocorps, the all Arnold Schwarzenegger film-themed rock band, and doom metal band Monster God.
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
Program helps get expiring but still edible foods to those in need
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Bay Area program is putting a big dent in the fight against hunger by turning unwanted food into a critical resource.Benny Pausanos gets into his truck each morning and heads out from the SF-Marin Food Bank parking lot with a mission. There's a need to fill it up by day's end to help feed others. "They are trying to survive. Part of our job is to get food out to these places," said Pausanos. Pausanos has been picking up donated items from grocery stores big and small for the "Fresh Rescue" program for 12 years...
chainstoreage.com
Nordstrom Rack to open new store at California shopping center
Nordstrom keeps moving forward with expansion of its off-price concept’s footprint. Nordstrom Rack will open a new store in Pinole, Calif. in fall 2023. The 23,000-sq.-ft. store will be located in Pinole Vista Crossing, a shopping center that includes other retailers such as PetSmart, Target and T.J. Maxx. With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate 60 Nordstrom Rack stores, 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one Asos | Nordstrom in California.
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
KQED
Cellski’s Big Mafi Burgers Come With a Side of SF Rap History
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. A group of true San Franciscans is easy to spot in the Bay Area wild. Usually, they’re wearing some OG Frisco gear — like an all-gold satin 49ers jacket and Giants fitted brim — and have someone rolling a blunt in the passenger seat of a nearby Buick or Chevy, doors open and music blaring onto the street.
thesource.com
Saweetie Kicks Off Her Icy Baby Foundation
Hometown superstar, Saweetie and her Icy Baby Foundation were in Oakland this weekend giving back. She held a financial empowerment kickoff event for the Icy Baby Foundation’s upcoming six-week financial literacy course. The course is set to begin in January and is open to ages seven 7-17. Youth in attendance can receive a funded debit card, educational resources, and information about saving, budgeting, and financial planning. The Icy Baby Foundation is hosting kickoff events on the West Coast before the program launch.
pioneerpublishers.com
20 years of improving the well-being of Pleasant Hill residents
PLEASANT HILL, CA (Dec. 14, 2022) — With more than five decades as an optometry professor and health-care practitioner, I care deeply about the health and welfare of all Pleasant Hill residents – especially our younger generation. This inspired me to endow a fund with John F. Kennedy...
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
pioneerpublishers.com
Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dog Attack in Fremont Injures Pet Owner and Dogs, Killing One
Attack at Central Park Dog Park Kills One Canine, Injures Three Others and Harms Human. One canine was killed and three others injured, as was a human in a Fremont dog attack on December 6. According to a post on Facebook issued by the Fremont Police Department, the attack took place around 1:00 p.m. near Central Park Dog Park. The police reported the attacking dog in question was unleashed and running loose at the time of the attack.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of motorcyclist killed in San Francisco has message for motorists
SAN FRANCISCO - The wife and parents of the motorcyclist killed on his way to work in San Francisco shared their story in hopes of saving lives. They warned motorists to be extra cautious. They said they don't want other families to experience the pain they're coping with right now.
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Kills USPS Driver in Oakland
A Postal Service driver of a big rig died recently in Oakland in a hit-and-run due to racing cars. The accident happened at about 1:05 a.m. along southbound Interstate 880 near Broadway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a Ford and black sedan were racing when the first vehicle’s driver lost control and struck the big rig’s side.
Santa Rosa explosion, fire displaces 3 people Tuesday evening
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — An explosion that led to a fire in a home in Santa Rosa displaced three people Tuesday evening, according to the city’s Fire Department. Crews responded with six engines, two trucks and air support to a 5:52 p.m. report of an explosion and fire at 2418 Quail Hollow Drive. Arriving […]
NBC Bay Area
Teen Who Lost Eye for Defending Customer Gets Key to the City of Antioch
An East Bay teen received the key to the city of Antioch for defending a disabled person and losing an eye in the process. “I just wanna say thank you. I might not have many words tonight, but, thank you,” said 19-year-old Bianca Palomera. Surrounded by family, friends, and...
Comments / 0