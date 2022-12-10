SAN FRANCISCO -- A Bay Area program is putting a big dent in the fight against hunger by turning unwanted food into a critical resource.Benny Pausanos gets into his truck each morning and heads out from the SF-Marin Food Bank parking lot with a mission. There's a need to fill it up by day's end to help feed others. "They are trying to survive. Part of our job is to get food out to these places," said Pausanos. Pausanos has been picking up donated items from grocery stores big and small for the "Fresh Rescue" program for 12 years...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO