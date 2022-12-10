Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
abccolumbia.com
JP Thomas Elementary School receives $20,000 donation from Office Depot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands Elementary School received quite the early Christmas gift. This morning JP Thomas Elementary School received a check for $20,000 from Office Depot. School officials say the money will be used to update parts of the building state funds won’t cover. It will also...
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
Soda City Biz WIRE
SAFE Federal Credit Union Promotes Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management
SUMTER, South Carolina – SAFE Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Wayne Keels to Vice President of Continuous Improvement and Project Management. “Wayne Keels has brought tremendous value to SAFE by streamlining our processes and introducing new products—all to enhance our members’ experience,” said President and CEO Michael Baker. “This well-earned promotion allows him to continue moving SAFE forward as a leader among financial institutions in the Midlands.”
abccolumbia.com
S.C. ranks 49th for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina is ranks 49th out of 50 states for reports of elder abuse, gross neglect and exploitation complaints compared to other states, according to a recent WalletHub report. Captain Heidi Jackson with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says South Carolina’s ranking isn’t necessarily bad....
WIS-TV
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia, Boozer St. scene cleared
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–According to West Columbia Police, at around 12:30 Tuesday investigators responded to Boozer St. after receiving a call from out-of-state that a woman in the home had been assaulted and there was a young child in the home. Police say after about an hour and a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces 2023 dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The dates for the 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival were just announced! It will take place from April 19-23 with eight events planned throughout the week in two counties. The 6th annual event will feature the finest plates and wine from 100 local restaurants, breweries,...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, SC based Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Bank of America named Turn90 the 2022 Neighborhood Champion in both the Charleston and Columbia markets. Charleston, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
Richland County approves multi-million dollar investment in Blythewood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An $800 million investment is moving forward in Richland County. The manufacturing facility, set for 1,287.17 acres in the Blythewood area, was approved by County Council Tuesday, but will still need further approvals before construction can begin. It's known as Project Golden Eagle and would...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg County School District receives a clean financial audit report
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) received an unmodified opinion, the highest level of financial assurance, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, say officials. Brian Nicholoson, with the accounting firm Mauldin and Jenkins LLC., presented the audit report, which found no significant deficiencies in...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Hundreds of bikers revved their engines this weekend for Carolina Honda’s 22nd annual Vets Charity Ride. About 500 bikers rode from Carolina Honda to Dorn VA Medical Center to deliver donations. For more than a decade Carolina Honda and Columbia VA Health Care System have worked...
abccolumbia.com
Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: SC Jazz Masterworks ensemble presents “Swingin’ Holidays”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble will present Swingin’ Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ABC Columbia’s own Tyler Ryan sat down with one of the musicians featured in the show this morning…. he’s got all the details!
columbiabusinessreport.com
Transformation of River District fuels growth in West Columbia
Plots of land near the Congaree River in West Columbia that just a little over a decade ago were vacant patches of dirt have been transformed into vibrant new places for local residents to live, work, shop and play in the city’s growing River District, thanks to the willingness of city officials and a local real estate firm to work together.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
WYFF4.com
Janet Jackson announces South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia concert dates
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Janet Jackson has announced a 2023 tour of North America, and it includes dates in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. The Together Again Tour begins in April and stretches into June and will be her first concert tour since 2019. Here are the South Carolina...
