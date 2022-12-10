Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, South CR 100W, south of SR 14, Silver Lake. Driver: Christopher J. Dotson, 57, North 300W, Silver Lake. Hit deer. Damage up to $5,000. 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, North CR 675E, south...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 2:34 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 200 block of West Main Street, Warsaw. A suspect was released from the Kosciusko County Jail, and after leaving the building, stole an unmarked vehicle belonging to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was recovered a short time later at the suspect’s home.
abc57.com
Five arrested after methamphetamine is found in Plymouth home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Five people were arrested as a result of an investigation into illegal substances at a residence in Plymouth, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, detectives and K9 officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Tanya Mullins of Plymouth. Mullins...
max983.net
Accident Claims Life of Teenager in Plymouth
The Plymouth Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall County Coroner are investigating a Monday night accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Marshall County Coroner John Grolich says Marshall County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call at about 8:40 p.m. ET of a car...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man recovers after collapsing during arrest; use-of-force investigation over
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man who collapsed while wrestling with police last month is now in jail on outstanding warrants after recovering from a "medical event", police say. The Nov. 8th arrest, captured in part by viewer video provided to FOX 55 News, sparked both an internal investigation...
wfft.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle vs. SUV crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV Tuesday morning. Police are investigating a crash that happened around 7:24 a.m. at Baer Road and Airport Expressway. Police say a black Mercury SUV heading south on Baer Road turned east onto...
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
WNDU
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car Monday night in Plymouth. Marshall County 911 received a report of a car-pedestrian accident at Oak Road and Pidco Drive around 8:40 p.m. When first responders arrived on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy,...
abc57.com
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
inkfreenews.com
Thomas ‘Tom’ B. Slater
Thomas “Tom” B. Slater, 88, Nappanee, died at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Wellbrooke of South Bend. He was born March 10, 1934. On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Suzanne “Sue” O’Donnell. She preceded him in death. Surviving are his daughter, Cindi (Tony)...
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
inkfreenews.com
David L. Darlington — PENDING
David Darlington, 74, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of North Webster.
13abc.com
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
inkfreenews.com
Jean Smith
Jean Smith, 88, North Manchester, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. She was born July 13, 1934. She married Herman Smith on Jan. 1, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Herman Thomas (Shirley) Smith, New Carlisle and...
wbnowqct.com
Injury Accident In DKC
Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County…at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. Officials tell reporters…a woman…eastbound on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection…colliding into a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61. The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top, trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.
inkfreenews.com
Robert J. Sears Jr. — PENDING
Robert Sears Jr., 68, Warsaw, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WATCH: Video shows the moment a car crashed into The Village Tap; management hopes to reopen soon
On Friday December 9, a car with two women inside crashed into The Village Tap along East State Boulevard.
inkfreenews.com
Rodriguez Arrested After Stealing Sheriff’s Vehicle
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Joe Angel Rodriguez, 32, 102 N. Main St., Sidney, was released on bond from the Kosciusko County Jail Monday, Dec. 12. But he found himself quickly returning to the Kosciusko County Jail on a charge of theft, a level 6 felony. Court documents filed today, Wednesday,...
inkfreenews.com
Karen Hill — PENDING
Karen Hill, 72, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Rocky L. Hartzell — PENDING
Rocky L. Hartzell, 63, died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon.
Comments / 1