San Francisco, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team

Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Report: Giants, Manaea agree to 2-year, $25M deal

The San Francisco Giants agreed to a two-year, $25-million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Manaea's deal includes an opt-out clause. The 30-year-old joins a Giants rotation that is expected to include Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Anthony DeSclafani next season. Manaea...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Athlon Sports

Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday.  The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

