Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 per monthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Ex-Walmart CEO plans to build a "utopian smart city" the size of San Francisco by 2030, considering Arizona as its hostJalyn SmootSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Giants laughably sign pitcher that Dodgers absolutely own
The Los Angeles Dodgers haven’t done much of anything this offseason. The biggest stories around the team are about the players who have left LA, not the ones they’ave brought in. Signing a reclamation project to replace Cody Bellinger just doesn’t do it for most of the fanbase.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Lakers Rumors: Kyle Kuzma "Wants Out" Of D.C., Interested In Big Market Teams
Could an L.A. reunion be in the 2020 champ's future?
Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous
One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
Report: Giants entering mix for top free agent infielder
The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.
Lakers trade rumors: Multiple trade targets revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned their season around, but a trade target could push them right over the edge into Finals contention. The Los Angeles Lakers started the season 0-5 and then went 2-10 in their first 12 games. Since then, they’ve gone 9-5 in the subsequent 14 games.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
theScore
Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team
Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
Why the Houston Astros should consider trading for Daulton Varsho
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder could be a nice addition for the World Series champs.
theScore
Report: Giants, Manaea agree to 2-year, $25M deal
The San Francisco Giants agreed to a two-year, $25-million deal with left-hander Sean Manaea, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Manaea's deal includes an opt-out clause. The 30-year-old joins a Giants rotation that is expected to include Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Alex Wood, and Anthony DeSclafani next season. Manaea...
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
Report reveals potential Yankees’ backup option if they miss out on Rodon
The New York Yankees seem determined to spend more money even after signing Aaron Judge to a massive new contract, and free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is at the top of their wish list. If they cannot land the left-hander, they reportedly have a backup option in mind. Jon...
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes
It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Yardbarker
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Comments / 2