A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:05, Officer Conor Caskey conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted, and officers located an open alcoholic beverage, firearm and marijuana. The driver, Brandon Smith, 32 of Brenham, was arrested for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana Less than two ounces and on four outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Brenham Municipal Court. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO