Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS USE STRONG SECOND HALF TO BEAT NAVASOTA 54-39
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team picked up a 54-39 win over the Navasota Rattlers last (Tuesday) Night at the Brenham High School Gym. The Cubs jumped out to a 19-13 lead in the first quarter. However, the Rattlers outscored Brenham 13-7 in the second quarter to go into the locker room at halftime tied 26-26.
kwhi.com
BLINN BUCCANEER MEN DEFEAT STRENGTH ‘N MOTION 108-58
During a timeout with less than 10 minutes to play in the first half, Scott Schumacher urged his team to stay the course and promised a run was coming. He was right, and once the Buccaneers started running, they never stopped. Ahead 11 prior to its head coach's guarantee, Blinn...
kwhi.com
BURTON PANTHERS WELL REPRESENTED ON THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM
After an outstanding season, the Burton Panther Football Team had several players named to the District 14-2A Division II All-District Team that was announced this (Monday) afternoon. Burton RB Tyrone Gilmon was named as the District MVP, while DB Delvin Gantt was named as the Defensive Player of the Year.
kwhi.com
TICKETS ON SALE FOR BRENHAM FOOTBALL BANQUET ON JANUARY 8
Tickets have gone on sale for the Brenham High School Football Banquet. The Banquet is going to be held on Sunday, January 8th, at 5pm at the Fireman’s Training Center. Football players, managers, and student athletic trainers will eat for free. Parents and visitors will have to purchase a meal ticket. The cost is $15 each.
kwhi.com
PANOLA HANDS BLINN MEN FIRST CONFERENCE LOSS 58-54
The Blinn College men's basketball team fell to Panola College 58-54 in a Region XIV matchup Saturday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The setback was the Buccaneers' first in conference play this season. Blinn is now 8-5 overall and 3-1 in Region XIV. The Bucs trailed 57-54 in...
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOCCER TO BE FEATURED ON BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE
Brenham Cubette Soccer will be tomorrow’s (Thursday) guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Brenham High School Girls Soccer Coach Floyd Tuttle will be on to talk about the soccer program. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the school year at 9:05 a.m. on KWHI AM...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL MCJROTC WINS MULTIPLE AWARDS AT TRAVIS MEET
The Brenham High School’s Marine Corp Junior ROTC competed against 15 other schools at the Travis Drill Meet this past Saturday, and took home multiple awards. Brenham received first place for both Armed Color Guard and Unarmed Color Guard. Best Overall Armed Color Guard Commander went to Noah Childs,...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE’S SMIDT HAS BIG WEEKEND AT NFR IN LAS VEGAS
It was a big weekend for Bellville’s Caleb Smidt at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. For the fourth time in his career, Smidt won the Tie-Down Roper World Title, and also for the fourth time was the NFR Average Winner. He also won those titles last year,...
kwhi.com
45 FUTURE NURSES TAKE PART IN BLINN PINNING CEREMONY
Forty-five nursing professionals recently took part in a pinning ceremony recognizing their completion of the Blinn College District’s Associate Nursing Degree Program. Blinn’s two-year program prepares students for a nursing career and for a transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. Students who complete Blinn’s A.D.N. program and...
kwhi.com
TxDOT PERFORMING WORK THURSDAY ON OLD CHAPPELL HILL ROAD
Drivers on Old Chappell Hill Road near Blue Bell Road in Brenham should expect delays tomorrow (Thursday). A TxDOT contractor will be installing underground storm pipe across Old Chappell Hill Road. At times, traffic will be restricted to one lane. Bob Colwell, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Bryan District, says...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO DISCUSS TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT, UPTOWN SWIRL
The next installment of a local leadership series and a wine stroll in downtown Brenham will be tomorrow’s (Tuesday) topics of discussion on the KWHI Community Corner. Pastor Tim Webb, founder of the Texas Leadership Summit, will speak about the summit’s series of four pillar events in 2023 and the first one, focusing on business, scheduled for January 21st.
kwhi.com
BLINN FALL 2022 ENROLLMENT UP NEARLY 3 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR
Blinn College’s enrollment figures for the fall 2022 semester show an increase from the previous year by nearly 500 students. The Blinn Board of Trustees received an enrollment report today (Tuesday) stating that the College enrolled 17,554 students this fall, a 2.79 percent increase from 17,077 students in the fall 2021 semester.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS AWARD SPRING 2023 HOT FUNDS
Washington County Commissioners voted to allocate hotel occupancy tax (HOT) grant funding for the spring 2023 funding cycle at their meeting today (Tuesday). Commissioners awarded $27,100 out of $39,610 in total HOT fund requests to four local tourism organizations. The recipients are the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce, Chappell Hill Historical Society, Unity Theatre and Washington-on-the-Brazos.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM NATIONAL BANK HOSTING HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY
Brenham National Bank’s annual holiday open house is Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the bank’s main lobby will have food and refreshments available. Santa will make a special appearance from 9 a.m. to noon. Brenham National Bank’s Brenham branch is located at 2211 South Day Street....
kwhi.com
CASA FOR KIDS HOSTING ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE DRAWING
CASA for Kids of South Central Texas is excited to announce their annual Playhouse Drawing, which is entitled, “Gnome for the Holidays.”. This year’s prize is a Victorian-style playhouse, complete with an indoor play kitchen. The playhouse was featured in this year’s Downtown Brenham Christmas Stroll Parade, and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:05, Officer Conor Caskey conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. A probable cause search was conducted, and officers located an open alcoholic beverage, firearm and marijuana. The driver, Brandon Smith, 32 of Brenham, was arrested for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana Less than two ounces and on four outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Brenham Municipal Court. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER UPDATED RULES FOR FALSE FIRE ALARMS
Changes to a City of Brenham ordinance regarding false fire alarms will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. Following discussion from a workshop on November 17th, the council will vote on whether to amend the fire protection and prevention section of city ordinance to institute updated rules for false alarms. Specifically, the changes would increase the amount the city charges for repeat false alarms and reduce the amount of false alarms allowed before the fees begin.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON SCHOOL FIRST RATING
The Burton School Board will convene its regular monthly meeting this (Monday) evening. Trustees will hold a public hearing on the annual School FIRST rating, going over the district’s financial integrity rating. Several reports are on the agenda, including an update on the facilities bond project and reports from...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES
An Austin man was arrested Saturday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 7:10, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of roadway and a license plate violation. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver, Antolin Urquiza Orozco, 24 of Austin, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and Cpl. Ha located Marijuana, mushrooms, and THC vape pens. Orozco was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON TO BEGIN ONLINE BILL PAY
The City of Burton will soon start offering residents the ability to pay their utility bills online. The Burton City Council on Tuesday approved a proposal from Nexbillpay for integrated credit card processing services for online utility bill payments, RVS integration and e-billing notifications. Utility Clerk Rachel Belvin said the...
Comments / 0