Man shot, killed during apparent road rage incident in Southeast: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed during an apparent road rage incident in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, around 2:45 p.m., officer responded to a crash and apparent road rage shooting in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road. Once...
Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault
LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
Man arrested for shooting that killed 18-year-old, injured 2 juveniles in DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old and injured two other juveniles over the summer. Celot Carr, 23, of Southwest D.C. has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed for the death of Kyndall Myers, 18, of District Heights.
DMV police departments express concerns after Florida officer nearly dies from suspected Fentanyl exposure
D.C. area police departments have been sharing a concerning video out of Florida, showing an officer appearing to lose consciousness due to suspected Fentanyl exposure, as an important reminder of how every second counts when Fentanyl is involved. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George's County Police to learn about how they are handling the concerns.
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
Police release report on Metro Center station shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
Man found guilty of murder for death of Naval Academy mom in 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been found guilty of murder for the death of Naval Academy mother Michelle Cummings, who was killed by a stray bullet while dropping off her son in Annapolis for Induction Day last year. Angelo Harrod was found guilty of First Degree...
Victim of armed carjacking in NW DC speaks out: 'Something needs to be addressed'
WASHINGTON - The woman shot in an armed carjacking in northwest D.C. on Monday says she was "in shock." The woman shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. Monday speaks with FOX 5 from her hospital bed. She still asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "They barely...
4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say four inmates were hospitalized after an incident at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Officials say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.
Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington. The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday. Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and...
Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck
WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
Metro to offer free, extended service on New Year's Eve
WASHINGTON - If you are planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in the D.C. region, but are worried about transportation, Metro is here to help!. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that Metro will be offering free and extended service for Metrorail and Metrobus customers on December 31. The...
DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District. The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
DMV braces for first winter storm of season
A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado got a look at what officials are doing to get ready.
