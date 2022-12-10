ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed during apparent road rage incident in Southeast: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed during an apparent road rage incident in Southeast, D.C. on Wednesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, around 2:45 p.m., officer responded to a crash and apparent road rage shooting in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DMV police departments express concerns after Florida officer nearly dies from suspected Fentanyl exposure

D.C. area police departments have been sharing a concerning video out of Florida, showing an officer appearing to lose consciousness due to suspected Fentanyl exposure, as an important reminder of how every second counts when Fentanyl is involved. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with Prince George's County Police to learn about how they are handling the concerns.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5dc.com

Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week. According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Outdoor nativity set stolen in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. - Police are investigating after an outdoor nativity set was stolen from a home in Arlington. The theft happened in early November but was just reported to Arlington County Police Monday. Authorities say an unknown person stole the nativity set sometime between November 11 at 12 a.m. and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Gas leak in northwest DC after meter struck

WASHINGTON - Three residents evacuated and others sheltered in place after a significant gas leak was detected Monday in northwest D.C., according to officials. D.C. Fire and EMS say a vehicle struck a gas meter of a mixed occupancy building on the 600 block of Kennedy St. NW, with gas readings inside several structures Monday evening.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metro to offer free, extended service on New Year's Eve

WASHINGTON - If you are planning to celebrate New Year's Eve in the D.C. region, but are worried about transportation, Metro is here to help!. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced that Metro will be offering free and extended service for Metrorail and Metrobus customers on December 31. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy