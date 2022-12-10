Even within a world of entertainment that is now dominated by franchises, reboots, revivals, and sequels, did anyone really ask for another follow-up to Disney's The Santa Clause film? The movie first premiered in 1994 and stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a man who must take over the role of Santa Claus after accidentally incapacitating the previous Santa during his Christmas Eve gift-giving route. Its success spawned two sequels that came out in 2002 and 2006.

