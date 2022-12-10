Read full article on original website
Major COVID Fraud Scheme Involving Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Las Vegas woman has entered a guilty plea to a federal charge connected to a major COVID pandemic relief fraud scheme involving Minnesota. According to federal prosecutors, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon fraudulently applied for more than $7.1 million in pandemic-related assistance that caused the US government and multiple state agencies to pay out more than $4.7 million in benefits. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says much of the fraud involved unlawful applications for COVID pandemic unemployment insurance benefits in multiple states, including Minnesota.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Mailing Drugs to State Prisons
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to mail drugs into several state prisons. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Monday that 40-year-old Walter Disney Davis was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after being convicted of distribution of drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The conviction was the result of a multi-agency investigation that began in March 2021.
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Fired After Second Alleged Theft
Samuel Brinton, the energy official for the Biden administration now accused of stealing multiple pieces of luggage from airports, has reportedly been fired by the Department of Energy. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson...
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability
Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
St. Paul recommends developer for old Hamm's Brewery site
ST PAUL, Minn. — A developer has visions of turning the historic Hamm's Brewery complex on St. Paul's East Side into a mix of housing, a marketplace and an outdoor plaza. A committee of St. Paul city staff is recommending JB Vang Partners, Inc. for the redevelopment plan. The...
Twin Cities house flipper gets nearly 5 years in prison for fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities house flipper was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution for her role in an investor fraud scheme.Suzanne Griffiths, 46, defrauded people by soliciting investments in her Minnesota-based house-flipping business; she lied about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, and falsified documents, the U.S. Attorney General's Office said.In one case, Griffiths solicited a $100,000 investment from someone to finance the renovation of a property and told them that they would hold the second position on the mortgage. But she never filed the mortgage documents and the investor ended up losing their entire investment.She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, and was sentenced on Friday.
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
How a Small Minnesota Town Became the ‘Restaurant Capital of the World’
Being known as the best place for (fill in the blank) in the entire state is a pretty cool accomplishment! Like Lanesboro being the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota. But there's a small town in northern Minnesota that somehow got themselves the name of restaurant capital of the WORLD! Not just the state, the entire world.
voiceofalexandria.com
State suspends license of adult day care that was home to a senator’s campaign
Open Arms rarely had much traffic, even though it has been paid $4.5 million by the state for its adult day care services since 2015. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Minnesota regulators on Friday suspended the license of a Minneapolis company that provides adult day care services — and gave state Sen. Omar Fateh free office space during his 2020 campaign.
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location Shutters
Minnesota's downtown Minneapolis Marshalls location will close on January 14th, 2023. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr) The store is located on Nicollet Mall and South 7th Street. A spokesperson is quoted as saying,
minnesota100.com
Minnesota Democrats Set To Revive Gun Control Talks At the Capitol
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are set to revive gun control talks at the State Capitol. Democrats gained control of the governor’s office and Legislature in November’s midterm election, setting the stage to renew a push for expanded criminal background checks applying to most private firearm transfers. “Red-flag” protective orders allowing authorities to temporarily take guns from people who are deemed to be dangerous are also back on the table. The push comes after a year with several mass shootings around the country. Republican legislators and gun rights activists are expected to oppose the efforts.
redlakenationnews.com
In face of increased danger on the job, paramedics send 'plea for help' to leadership
Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn't know if he'd be here to tell the story. "If it would have pierced the...
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction
Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
Hastings Star Gazette
Dakota County Board of Commissioners approve 2023 budget and property tax
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 13 to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The budget supports, which features the lowest county tax rate in the metro area, is designed to address increased service needs and keep costs low.
