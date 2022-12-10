ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

North Carolina business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement

By Claire Curry
 4 days ago

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — After meeting with the FBI and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for the weekend.

The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas Drag Brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty Sistas said the protest they had been getting from some locals on their drag brunch was not anything new. They said they have been targeted in the past for their LGBTQ+ support.

Samuel Johnson, president of the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center Board of Directors, announced the cancellation in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said Tuesday that people are allowed to have group demonstrations if they follow the Onslow County Code of Ordinances. He added that te sheriff’s office was prepared to respond if things got out of hand.

“We love everybody equally,” Kristin Neely, manager at Salty Sistas, said on Tuesday. “Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, lesbian, black, white, orange or purple. You know, it’s just that’s who we are. We have always been a very, very supportive business of anybody.”

“As a Christian woman, I don’t support LGBTQ. We are to love the people but hate what they do,” said one Sneads Ferry resident, Mindy Hayes.

Many disagreed with the event being around a religious holiday.

“I just don’t think that that kind of stuff should be done in a small town like this, and especially at Christmas. Drag queen shows have nothing to do with Christmas,” added Hayes.

The event was going to be open to all ages, and Neely said it would be a “parent’s choice” if they wanted to bring their kids to the event.

“Kids don’t need to be exposed to that kind of stuff,” said Hayes.

The restaurant had received phone calls demanding their advertising be changed to not allow children.

“They said if we did not that we would have 40 to 50+ protesters and that we would be sorry,” said Neely.

Salty Sistas said they have made law enforcement aware of the threats.

