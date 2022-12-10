Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Lee Hurst enjoyed painting and sketching
A graveside service for Jeffrey Lee Hurst, 63, will be held Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Hurst, of Myrtle Beach, died Dec. 5 at his home. Born Nov. 6, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio, he was a son of Nancy Lee Myers (Hurst). He...
Claude Edward "Ed" Nance was a U.S. Army-decorated veteran
Claude Edward “Ed” Nance, 77, stood on the banks of Jordan Dec. 2, and his ship came sailing in at Embrace Hospice House in Florence surrounded by his beloved family. Born June 13, 1945, he was a son of Ollie Fate and Vina Nance in Silverstreet, S.C. He was a member of Welch Zion Baptist Church in Silverstreet.
Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. served his country well
Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr. A memorial service for Joseph Fleming “Joe” Turner Sr., 73, will be held Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Poston officiating. Inurnment will follow in Florence National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Mr. Turner,...
Jodi Theresa Abbruzzese Bannister was full of energy and the life of the party
Jodi Theresa Abbruzzese Bannister, 62, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully Dec. 5 at her residence. Born March 19, 1960 in Staten Island, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Louis Jack Abbruzzese and Joan Ruth Abbruzzese. During her life, Jodi was full of energy and devoted to her...
Mary C. Suggs loved spending evenings on her swing with her husband
Funeral services for Mary C. Suggs, 73, will be held Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. in Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Collins officiating. Committal services will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Chris Grainger. Mrs. Suggs passed away Dec. 10 at her home. Born in Myrtle...
Christine H. Inge enjoyed traveling and sightseeing
A memorial service for Christine H. Inge, 79, will be held Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Mrs. Inge passed away Dec. 11 in Conway Medical Center with her family by her side. Born Sept. 27, 1943 in Cape May, N.J., she was a daughter of...
Two men found not guilty in Myrtle Beach double murder
A jury on Monday found two men not guilty in the double homicide of two men at the Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a press release. The trial for two Sumter men, 24-year-old Samuel Frye and 27-year-old Mardave Hunter, began...
Family-owned HVAC company enjoys community involvement, support
For nearly a decade, Coastline Heating and Cooling has been in business, serving Horry County. Coastline is a family owned HVAC company located at 3699 Sea Mountain Hwy. in Little River and has a primary focus in the Little River and North Myrtle Beach areas. “It’s our backyard and that’s...
North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days
Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
Horry County Council mulls tax increase to expand public safety services
Horry County property owners would see their taxes increase for the second time in three years if county leaders approve the hike they proposed this month. County officials are preparing next year’s budget, and that spending plan is expected to include a 6-mill tax hike that would amount to at least $83 more per year on an owner-occupied home worth $300,000 (and nearly $125 more per year for a second home of the same value). The increase would generate an additional $18 million to help pay for staffing a new police precinct in Carolina Forest; additional firefighters, EMTs and vehicles at the planned fire-rescue stations in Shell and Nixonville/Wampee; and raises for corrections officers, among other items. Yet the proposal remains a point of contention: some leaders are wary of any tax hike while others don’t think this increase would do enough to address the needs of the fastest-growing county in the state.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall enters transfer portal, but will play in bowl
After rewriting the Coastal Carolina offensive record books and helping to elevate the football program to national prominence in three years as a starter, Grayson McCall intends to play at another school as a redshirt senior next season. McCall announced Monday afternoon on social media that he is entering the...
