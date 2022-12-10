Best-performing Florida stocks last week
photofriday // Shutterstock
Best-performing Florida stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Florida, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 35 stocks met the criteria in Florida.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Florida
Stacker
#30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
- Last week price change: -7.2% (-$1.19)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
Stacker
#29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$4.30)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
Stacker
#28. L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- Last week price change: -6.3% (-$14.47)
- Market cap: $41.0 billion
- Headquarters: Melbourne
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
Stacker
#27. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$3.79)
- Market cap: $41.7 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
Stacker
#26. Mosaic Co. (MOS)
- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.50)
- Market cap: $15.9 billion
- Headquarters: Tampa
- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals
You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Florida
Stacker
#25. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)
- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$0.82)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Estero
- Sector: Trucking
Stacker
#24. Raymond James Financial (RJF)
- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$5.70)
- Market cap: $24.4 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
Stacker
#23. HEICO Corp. (HEI)
- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.67)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
Stacker
#22. HEICO Corp. Class A (HEI.A)
- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$5.93)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense
Stacker
#21. AutoNation (AN)
- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$4.81)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale
- Sector: Automotive Retail
You may also like: Florida is the #8 state with the fewest people living near toxic release facilities
Stacker
#20. Carrier Global Corp. (CARR)
- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$1.66)
- Market cap: $36.0 billion
- Headquarters: Palm Beach Gardens
- Sector: Building Products
Stacker
#19. Brown & Brown (BRO)
- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.02)
- Market cap: $16.3 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Insurance Brokers
Stacker
#18. Celsius Holdings (CELH)
- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.84)
- Market cap: $8.7 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Soft Drinks
Stacker
#17. Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$12.54)
- Market cap: $45.7 billion
- Headquarters: Sarasota
- Sector: Application Software
Stacker
#16. Landstar System (LSTR)
- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$4.32)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Trucking
You may also like: Florida is the #3 state where delivery drivers are paid the least
Stacker
#15. Black Knight (BKI)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.50)
- Market cap: $9.3 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Application Software
Stacker
#14. SBA Communications Corp. Class A (SBAC)
- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$7.06)
- Market cap: $31.1 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Specialized REITs
Stacker
#13. Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$2.91)
- Market cap: $17.4 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Restaurants
Stacker
#12. CSX Corp. (CSX)
- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.63)
- Market cap: $66.1 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Railroads
Stacker
#11. Watsco (WSO)
- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.44)
- Market cap: $10.3 billion
- Headquarters: Coconut Grove
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors
You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida
Stacker
#10. ADT (ADT)
- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.11)
- Market cap: $8.3 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services
Stacker
#9. NextEra Energy (NEE)
- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.69)
- Market cap: $167.9 billion
- Headquarters: Juno Beach
- Sector: Electric Utilities
Stacker
#8. Jabil (JBL)
- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.30)
- Market cap: $9.6 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Electronic Manufacturing Services
Stacker
#7. Lennar Corp. Class B (LEN.B)
- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.20)
- Market cap: $25.2 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Homebuilding
Stacker
#6. Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)
- Market cap: $10.2 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
You may also like: Florida is the #9 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005
Stacker
#5. National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.10)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Retail REITs
Stacker
#4. Regency Centers Corp. (REG)
- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)
- Market cap: $11.2 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Retail REITs
Stacker
#3. Lennar Corp. Class A (LEN)
- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.20)
- Market cap: $25.2 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Homebuilding
Stacker
#2. TopBuild Corp. (BLD)
- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.52)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Homebuilding
Stacker
#1. MasTec (MTZ)
- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.94)
- Market cap: $6.9 billion
- Headquarters: Coral Gables
- Sector: Construction & Engineering
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida
Comments / 0