ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Best-performing Florida stocks last week

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPjgE_0jeKxb2200

photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Florida stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Florida, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 35 stocks met the criteria in Florida.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt6t5_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

- Last week price change: -7.2% (-$1.19)
- Market cap: $6.5 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wgapt_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$4.30)
- Market cap: $14.3 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eryC_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#28. L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

- Last week price change: -6.3% (-$14.47)
- Market cap: $41.0 billion
- Headquarters: Melbourne
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSGzR_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#27. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$3.79)
- Market cap: $41.7 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGFGu_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#26. Mosaic Co. (MOS)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.50)
- Market cap: $15.9 billion
- Headquarters: Tampa
- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

You may also like: Highest-earning cities in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekJWO_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#25. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$0.82)
- Market cap: $5.4 billion
- Headquarters: Estero
- Sector: Trucking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfpL1_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#24. Raymond James Financial (RJF)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$5.70)
- Market cap: $24.4 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiUdV_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#23. HEICO Corp. (HEI)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.67)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnqkx_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#22. HEICO Corp. Class A (HEI.A)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$5.93)
- Market cap: $18.6 billion
- Headquarters: Hollywood
- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqdTY_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#21. AutoNation (AN)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$4.81)
- Market cap: $5.8 billion
- Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale
- Sector: Automotive Retail

You may also like: Florida is the #8 state with the fewest people living near toxic release facilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKyIS_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#20. Carrier Global Corp. (CARR)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$1.66)
- Market cap: $36.0 billion
- Headquarters: Palm Beach Gardens
- Sector: Building Products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXW5y_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#19. Brown & Brown (BRO)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.02)
- Market cap: $16.3 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Insurance Brokers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIHBc_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#18. Celsius Holdings (CELH)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.84)
- Market cap: $8.7 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Soft Drinks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EAj4_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#17. Roper Technologies (ROP)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$12.54)
- Market cap: $45.7 billion
- Headquarters: Sarasota
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UYec_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#16. Landstar System (LSTR)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$4.32)
- Market cap: $6.0 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Trucking

You may also like: Florida is the #3 state where delivery drivers are paid the least

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naIDH_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#15. Black Knight (BKI)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.50)
- Market cap: $9.3 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Application Software

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IL4mx_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#14. SBA Communications Corp. Class A (SBAC)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$7.06)
- Market cap: $31.1 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Specialized REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piHhA_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#13. Darden Restaurants (DRI)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$2.91)
- Market cap: $17.4 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXDSe_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#12. CSX Corp. (CSX)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.63)
- Market cap: $66.1 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Railroads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P5kuq_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#11. Watsco (WSO)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.44)
- Market cap: $10.3 billion
- Headquarters: Coconut Grove
- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STpX3_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#10. ADT (ADT)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.11)
- Market cap: $8.3 billion
- Headquarters: Boca Raton
- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hY6ee_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#9. NextEra Energy (NEE)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.69)
- Market cap: $167.9 billion
- Headquarters: Juno Beach
- Sector: Electric Utilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzgSB_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#8. Jabil (JBL)

- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.30)
- Market cap: $9.6 billion
- Headquarters: St Petersburg
- Sector: Electronic Manufacturing Services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ar4oL_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#7. Lennar Corp. Class B (LEN.B)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.20)
- Market cap: $25.2 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Homebuilding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgJSl_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#6. Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)
- Market cap: $10.2 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

You may also like: Florida is the #9 state with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222VGX_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#5. National Retail Properties (NNN)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.10)
- Market cap: $8.2 billion
- Headquarters: Orlando
- Sector: Retail REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEruK_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#4. Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)
- Market cap: $11.2 billion
- Headquarters: Jacksonville
- Sector: Retail REITs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9D0e_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#3. Lennar Corp. Class A (LEN)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.20)
- Market cap: $25.2 billion
- Headquarters: Miami
- Sector: Homebuilding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQPOr_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#2. TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.52)
- Market cap: $5.1 billion
- Headquarters: Daytona Beach
- Sector: Homebuilding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLZjb_0jeKxb2200
Stacker

#1. MasTec (MTZ)

- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.94)
- Market cap: $6.9 billion
- Headquarters: Coral Gables
- Sector: Construction & Engineering

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy