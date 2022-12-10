photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing Florida stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Florida last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Florida, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 35 stocks met the criteria in Florida.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

- Last week price change: -7.2% (-$1.19)

- Market cap: $6.5 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

- Last week price change: -7.1% (-$4.30)

- Market cap: $14.3 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines

#28. L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

- Last week price change: -6.3% (-$14.47)

- Market cap: $41.0 billion

- Headquarters: Melbourne

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#27. Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$3.79)

- Market cap: $41.7 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#26. Mosaic Co. (MOS)

- Last week price change: -5.1% (-$2.50)

- Market cap: $15.9 billion

- Headquarters: Tampa

- Sector: Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals

#25. Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ)

- Last week price change: -4.9% (-$0.82)

- Market cap: $5.4 billion

- Headquarters: Estero

- Sector: Trucking

#24. Raymond James Financial (RJF)

- Last week price change: -4.8% (-$5.70)

- Market cap: $24.4 billion

- Headquarters: St Petersburg

- Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

#23. HEICO Corp. (HEI)

- Last week price change: -4.7% (-$7.67)

- Market cap: $18.6 billion

- Headquarters: Hollywood

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#22. HEICO Corp. Class A (HEI.A)

- Last week price change: -4.6% (-$5.93)

- Market cap: $18.6 billion

- Headquarters: Hollywood

- Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#21. AutoNation (AN)

- Last week price change: -4.0% (-$4.81)

- Market cap: $5.8 billion

- Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale

- Sector: Automotive Retail

#20. Carrier Global Corp. (CARR)

- Last week price change: -3.7% (-$1.66)

- Market cap: $36.0 billion

- Headquarters: Palm Beach Gardens

- Sector: Building Products

#19. Brown & Brown (BRO)

- Last week price change: -3.4% (-$2.02)

- Market cap: $16.3 billion

- Headquarters: Daytona Beach

- Sector: Insurance Brokers

#18. Celsius Holdings (CELH)

- Last week price change: -3.3% (-$3.84)

- Market cap: $8.7 billion

- Headquarters: Boca Raton

- Sector: Soft Drinks

#17. Roper Technologies (ROP)

- Last week price change: -2.8% (-$12.54)

- Market cap: $45.7 billion

- Headquarters: Sarasota

- Sector: Application Software

#16. Landstar System (LSTR)

- Last week price change: -2.5% (-$4.32)

- Market cap: $6.0 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Trucking

#15. Black Knight (BKI)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$1.50)

- Market cap: $9.3 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Application Software

#14. SBA Communications Corp. Class A (SBAC)

- Last week price change: -2.4% (-$7.06)

- Market cap: $31.1 billion

- Headquarters: Boca Raton

- Sector: Specialized REITs

#13. Darden Restaurants (DRI)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$2.91)

- Market cap: $17.4 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Restaurants

#12. CSX Corp. (CSX)

- Last week price change: -2.0% (-$0.63)

- Market cap: $66.1 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Railroads

#11. Watsco (WSO)

- Last week price change: -1.3% (-$3.44)

- Market cap: $10.3 billion

- Headquarters: Coconut Grove

- Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

#10. ADT (ADT)

- Last week price change: -1.1% (-$0.11)

- Market cap: $8.3 billion

- Headquarters: Boca Raton

- Sector: Specialized Consumer Services

#9. NextEra Energy (NEE)

- Last week price change: -0.8% (-$0.69)

- Market cap: $167.9 billion

- Headquarters: Juno Beach

- Sector: Electric Utilities

#8. Jabil (JBL)

- Last week price change: -0.4% (-$0.30)

- Market cap: $9.6 billion

- Headquarters: St Petersburg

- Sector: Electronic Manufacturing Services

#7. Lennar Corp. Class B (LEN.B)

- Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.20)

- Market cap: $25.2 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Homebuilding

#6. Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.09)

- Market cap: $10.2 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance

#5. National Retail Properties (NNN)

- Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.10)

- Market cap: $8.2 billion

- Headquarters: Orlando

- Sector: Retail REITs

#4. Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

- Last week price change: -0.1% (-$0.08)

- Market cap: $11.2 billion

- Headquarters: Jacksonville

- Sector: Retail REITs

#3. Lennar Corp. Class A (LEN)

- Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.20)

- Market cap: $25.2 billion

- Headquarters: Miami

- Sector: Homebuilding

#2. TopBuild Corp. (BLD)

- Last week price change: +1.0% (+$1.52)

- Market cap: $5.1 billion

- Headquarters: Daytona Beach

- Sector: Homebuilding

#1. MasTec (MTZ)

- Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.94)

- Market cap: $6.9 billion

- Headquarters: Coral Gables

- Sector: Construction & Engineering

