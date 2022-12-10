TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks hoping to enjoy the monthly free breakfast offered by a local charitable group can get their fill a week early. The Secular Franciscans and friends announced their monthly free breakfast will be served on Saturday, Dec. 17. The date was moved up by a week from their usual schedule due to the Christmas holiday.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO