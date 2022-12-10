Read full article on original website
Man arrested after confessing to having meth and syringes in his vehicle
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a Bedford Police officer located a male near a Jeep Compass parked next to a storage container in the Lowe’s parking lot. The vehicle windows were covered with blankets and a male was shuffling around inside. When...
Clay County Sheriff provides details on SR 59 incident
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the closure of State Road 59 for part of Monday night was caused by an incident involving shots being fired at a delivery driver. Harden said the driver was working for a independent contractor through Fedex making deliveries a...
False plates lead to drug charges for Sullivan man
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A traffic stop landed a Sullivan man in custody and facing drug charges. According to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom, Monday evening at the intersection of Washington and State Streets, a deputy initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that was believed to have false license plates attached.
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
Traffic Alert: Portion of Honey Creek Drive closed
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers who regularly utilize the west entrance into the Haute City Center area of businesses will need to find another way this week. City officials have announced the closure of a portion of Honey Creek Drive starting Wednesday. The section of the road stretches...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and money from a deceased man’s bank account
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle and took money from a deceased man’s bank account. On November 28, 2022, a woman called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of a wallet and vehicle from 30 Sams Road.
Secular Franciscans offering free breakfast early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks hoping to enjoy the monthly free breakfast offered by a local charitable group can get their fill a week early. The Secular Franciscans and friends announced their monthly free breakfast will be served on Saturday, Dec. 17. The date was moved up by a week from their usual schedule due to the Christmas holiday.
