Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week
CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.
PS5 Rumor Claims PS3 Game Series Making Unexpected Return
According to a new rumor, a PS3 series could soon make an unexpected return via PS5. The PlayStation 3 was a weird era for Sony. It's worst-selling home console to date, Sony fumbled the rollout of the PS3 so badly it never fully ecovered. It did end up outselling the Xbox 360 -- Xbox's best-selling Xbox console to date -- but only at the very end and only marginally, unlike other generations. Despite this, several great modern PlayStation franchises got their start during the generation. It was also a generation where PlayStation was still far more experimental and making games that aren't just high-quality, narrative-driven third-person action games. For example, in the PS3 era PlayStation released PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale. Fast-forward, and skipping a generation, PlayStation is interested in bringing the series back, or at least that's the claim of a new rumor.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Leak Surfaces Online
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has surfaced online supposedly shedding some light on some future DLC for the pair of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games. Game Freak and Nintendo haven't revealed any DLC for the pair of Pokemon games, but many expect that to change in the coming months. Before this happens though, prominent Pokemon leaker, Centro Leaks, has shared a new leak about said DLC.
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider
A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Developer Reveals How Many Raids Will Be Released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's first Raid is out today and we now know how many we can expect over the course of the game's life cycle. Call of Duty has done a great job of supporting its titles over the last decade. Although it started with just 3 or 4 map packs that were released over the course of a year, things have evolved as the industry has changed. It has instead shifted to free map releases alongside new modes, features, mechanics, weapons, and skins. It's a lot more layered than the past and Modern Warfare 2 ensures the value of the game will only continue to increase with new content drops.
CMON Acquires Three Franchises from Mythic Games
CMON is currently showcasing its CMON Comics Vol. 2 lineup, which includes fan-favorite franchises like Zombicide, Cthulhu: Death May Die, Twilight Imperium, Android, and more, but three more franchises have also been acquired from Mythic Games. CMON recently announced that they've acquired Super Fantasy Brawl, Enchanters, and Steam Watchers from Mythic Games, and in the press release they also said that they will continue to publish the existing titles while also exploring new avenues for games and other storytelling opportunities in all three worlds.
Fable Report Confirms Concerns of Xbox Fans
Xbox fans have been growing steadily concerned about the new Fable game for a variety of reasons, including the prolonged silence, the language used to describe the game, and the inexperience of the team making it. If you want to read more about these various reasons be sure to check out our article that dives into them. In the meantime, all you need to know is Xbox fans have been worried about the game, more or less since its announcement, and a new report has reaffirmed these fears.
Epic Games Store Seemingly Giving Away 15 Free Games
It looks like Epic Games Store is bringing back its end-of-the-year promotion back that it does every year to celebrate Christmas and the holidays. In other words, Epic Games Store users are about to get 15 free games in 15 days. More specifically, it looks like the promotion will begin this Thursday, December 15, and run until December 30, giving out at least one free game each day. And if this year's promotion is as good as previous years, users of the PC digital storefront are going to get several great games. And get them with no strings attached.
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
My Hero Academia Manga Announces Sudden Break Due to Creator's Health
It looks like My Hero Academia is changing its schedule. If you did not know, the series is working through its final act, and creator Kohei Horikoshi still has plenty to do with Izuku before the story wraps. However, it seems the artist has pushed himself too hard, and My Hero Academia has announced it will be on a last-minute break this week because of their health.
Pokemon Anime Sets Up Galar's Finale in New Promo
Pokemon Journeys has been one of the franchise's best anime outings to date, and fans know it will hurt to say goodbye. After all, the series has gone strong since Pokemon's Gen 8 went live, and the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is making way for a new show to shine. Of course, the question stands about how Pokemon will move into Gen 9, and a new promo is out teasing the emotional move.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Is About to Drop One of Ichigo's Biggest Episodes
This year has been a wild ride for Bleach, and that won't be changing anytime soon. After making a comeback this fall, the shonen anime has won over fans worldwide with its dark story and impressive visuals. Of course, Tite Kubo's writing has kept the ship afloat, and now Bleach is getting ready to launch one of its biggest mini-arcs yet for Ichigo.
New Hogwarts Legacy Teaser Has Harry Potter Fans Excited
A new Hogwarts Legacy teaser has Harry Potter fans on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X excited. Over on Twitter, the game's official account relayed word that the second-ever gameplay showcase is set to go down on December 14, aka this Wednesday. This news enough was sufficient to have many fans excited, however, it's the follow-up tweet that has fans even more excited.
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Story Details and New Content Revealed
Rockstar Games has revealed more concrete details about GTA Online's upcoming Los Santos Drug Wars update. GTA Online is about to enter its 10th year on the market in 2023, showing its immense strength and success as a live-service game. There hasn't been a new Grand Theft Auto game since 2013 and it looks like we're still a few years away from the next one, but GTA Online is attempting to fill the void with regular updates that continue to expand the world with new story, missions, and hijinks to partake in. The latest update seems to really lean into the chaos that is GTA Online.
Injustice 3 Speculation Erupts Over New Tweets
The hornet's nest that is Injustice 3 speculation has erupted following some new, and unfortunately, vague, tweets from Ed Boon, the creator and director of the NetherRealm Studios' series. It looks like the next game from the Chicago-based studio is going to be Mortal Kombat 12. This would mean we won't see Injustice 3 until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest, however, that's assuming it would come after. Some new tweets from Ed Boon suggest it may not.
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game Gets First New Update in Over 10 Years
One of the most popular games that Nintendo ever released on its Nintendo 3DS handheld has shockingly received a new title update this week for the first time in over a decade. For the most part, since the release of the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, Nintendo has moved on from supporting games on the 3DS. Outside of a few new titles here and there, the 3DS has been a platform that hasn't been active since 2020. Perhaps for security purposes, though, Nintendo felt the need to go back and release this new update for one of the most beloved titles on its previous handheld platform.
Dragon Ball Hypes Its Latest Forms Ahead of the New Year
Dragon Ball Super has dropped the Z-Fighters in a world of gods and alternate universes, allowing the strongest Shonen heroes of the series to hit new levels of power with wild transformations. With both Gohan and Piccolo receiving new forms in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero while fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, new art assembles the strongest brawlers of Universe Seven, potentially giving us a look at what is to come in 2023.
Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Skyrim Feature
Starfield developer Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that it will be bringing back a beloved feature that was last seen in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. With Bethesda's last single-player RPG, Fallout 4, the studio made a somewhat controversial decision to lock players out from completing questlines associated with various factions depending on who they aligned themselves with. And while factions will again play an important role in Starfield, Bethesda has now revealed that it won't be locking out of quests, which is similar to how this system operated in Skyrim.
