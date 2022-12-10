ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier beat UC 80-77 in nail-biting 2022 Crosstown Shootout

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
The Muskies did it again!

After a nail-biting back and forth second half, the Xavier Musketeers beat the UC Bearcats 80-77 in the 2022 Crosstown Shootout.

Coming out strong from the start, the Xavier Musketeers headed into halftime leading the UC Bearcats 41-24. In the second half, UC rallied to tie Xavier with David Dejulius' four-point play with 11 seconds left on the clock.

Despite the effort, Xavier's Souley Boum secured the win for the Muskies with free throws in the last few seconds of the game.

This was the fourth consecutive win for the Muskies in the almost century-old rivalry.

Last season, Xavier won 83-63 at the Cintas Center. Despite Saturday's loss, UC hold a 51-39 lead against Xavier in the long-standing basketball tradition.

The Musketeers will next face Southern University, whereas the Bearcats will face Miami University.

