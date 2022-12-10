ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clean Your Hydroflask Easily With These Powerful $8 Tablets That ‘Work Like a Charm’

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we do the dishes, it seems like it gets every nook and cranny on every dish. Keyword being seems . When you own one or more bottles, especially if you love Hydroflask as much as we do, then you know the struggle that comes with cleaning the inside of them. It’s nearly impossible to clean inside it fully, leaving either the weird aftertaste of the past drink of soap.

But for only $8, that headache can be a thing of the past thanks to these effective and easy-to-use cleaning tablets.

Bottle Bright

Buy: Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets $8.00

The Bottle Bright Cleaning Tablets are an effective, all-natural cleaning tool that’s perfect for cleaning your tumblers on the go. Great for both tumblers and hydro flask bottles, these little tablets are small but mighty when it comes to eliminating stains and pesky odors.

Per the brand, all you have to do is fill your bottles with warm water before dropping the tablet in. Let it sit there for up to 30 minutes while it bubbles, and then all you have to do is empty and enjoy!

Now, this cleaning tool has become a household staple in thousands of homes, with over 26,000 positive reviews. One shopper said it “works like a charm,” saying, “The truth of the matter is … It actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 mins. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST & EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!”

Another shopper added, “Bought these after using a kettle cleaning powder on our electric tea kettle – same premise. I figured if they could do for bottles and pitchers what the powder did for the kettle it would be a home run… and it was!”

