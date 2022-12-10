Kings' Keegan Murray breaking out of recent shooting slump in big way

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray had a career night shooting the ball on Friday and hit a clutch shot late to help the Sacramento Kings defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

Murray produced 18 points, two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot in the 106-95 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He scored all 18 of his points from the 3-point line, finishing 6-of-8 from beyond the arc in 30 minutes.

The fourth pick sealed the win after knocking down a triple to give the Kings a six-point lead with 1:22 left to play. The shot came in the midst of a 19-0 run by the Kings to finish the game after trailing 95-87 at the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

The six 3-pointers by Murray were a career-high and were tied for the most by a rookie in a game this season. The outing continued a strong run by Murray as the 22-year-old looks to be breaking out of a recent shooting slump.

Murray was averaging 7.3 points and 4.3 rebounds on 16.1% (5-of-31) shooting from 3-point range in seven games from Nov. 15-30. Over his last four games, Murray is posting 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, one steal and one block on 55.6% (15-of-27) shooting from beyond the arc.

The recent play certainly encapsulates a typical rookie season by a given player that includes normal hot and cold stretches. Murray appears to be reverting back to the play that saw him have a quick start to the season, which would be a welcomed sign by the team.