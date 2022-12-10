Read full article on original website
Tim Tszyu Plans To Have HOF Father Kostya at His Side For Charlo Fight
Junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu is planning to have his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, at his side next month in Las Vegas. The younger Tszyu will challenge WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA world champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th at the Mandalay Bay. His famous father became the undisputed...
Oleksandr Usyk's Trainer: We Are Very Confident of Beating Tyson Fury
Sergey Lapin, who is part of Oleksandr Usyk's training team, is convinced the smaller man has more than enough to defeat the much larger Tyson Fury. The handlers for both world champions are in talks for a high-profile undisputed fight in the first half of 2023. Usyk, who holds the...
Leo Santa Cruz Vacates WBA 'Super' Featherweight Title; Leigh Wood Now Full Titleholder
Leigh Wood is free to pursue any fight he wants as a recognized full titlist. The year-long ordeal in waiting out the status of an ordered WBA featherweight title consolidation bout ended with Leo Santa Cruz relinquishing his ‘Super’ title. The decision was revealed Monday during the WBA Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida, coming hours before a now-canceled purse bid that was scheduled to have determined promotional rights for the overdue fight.
Gervonta Davis: I'm The Most Hated Fighter, My Boxing Abilities Are Overlooked
Gervonta Davis is often compared to a mini Mike Tyson. Ever since turning pro in 2013, “Tank” has displayed brute power and turned in a series of highlight-reel knockouts. Of his 27 fights, 25 have ended in KO – a 92.5% knockout ratio. Davis has 114 rounds under his belt, an average of just over four rounds a bout.
Euro News: Charr vs. Browne, Dina Thorslund, Viktor Faust, More
WBO female bantamweight Dina Thorslund (18-0) defends the title February 25 in Holstebro (Denmark) against Argentinian Debora Anahi Lopez (20-1-1) on a TK Promotion show. Thorsland's trainer Thomas Madsen makes no secret that it's been difficult to find an opponent willing to come to Denmark and challenge the undefeated champion, who in turn has been unable to get a big fight abroad against, for instance, Matchroom's Ebanie Bridges, who holds the IBF title.
Erik Bazinyan vs. Alantez Fox, Yves Ulysse vs. Javier Molina on February 2
Erik Bazinyan and Yves Ulysse Jr. will kick off Eye of the Tiger's 2023 calendar when they share the spotlight at the event presented on Thursday, February 2 at the Casino de Montral, alongside Raphael Courchesne, Christopher Guerrero, Alexandre Gaumont and Avery Martin-Duval. 2023 looks very promising for EOTTM; 6...
Shinard Bunch Secures Hard-Fought Decision Win Over Hank Lundy
Welterweight Shinard Bunch overcame a knockdown to win a hard-fought unanimous decision over former world title challenger Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy Friday night at the Newtown Athletic Club (aka “The NAC”) in Newtown Township, Pennsylvania. Scores were 95-93, 97-91, and 98-90 for Bunch, who improved to 20-1-1...
Butler: Chance To Unify Against Inoue Was The Fight I Wanted Before Anything Else
Paul Butler was ready to race straight to the top the moment he was able to secure even the slightest amount of leverage. For the two-time bantamweight titlist, it came in the immediate aftermath of Naoya Inoue’s repeat win over Nonito Donaire in their lineal/WBA/WBC/IBF unification clash this past June 7 in Saitama, Japan. Inoue (23-0, 20KOs) was emphatic in his desire to remain at bantamweight just long enough for a shot at becoming his nation’s first-ever undisputed champion.
Photos: Adrien Broner, Ivan Redkach - Face To Face at Kickoff Presser
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a welterweight matchup. (photos by Tom Hogan) The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February....
Naoya Inoue-Paul Butler: Stats & Stakes
The answer to the trivia question is Enrique Pinder. That’s the name of the last man recognized, by way of holding all available recognized sanctioning body titles, as undisputed bantamweight champion of the world. In July 1972, the Panamanian Pinder won a fifteen-round decision over Rafael Herrera for the WBA and WBC belts. The WBC stripped Pinder and Pinder lost the WBA title to Romeo Anaya in January 1973.
Okolie-Light Purse Bid Delayed As WBO Grants One-Week Extension
A seven-day extension was granted for Lawrence Okolie and David Light to reach terms for their ordered WBO cruiserweight title fight. The ruling came on the eve of a scheduled purse bid hearing to have determined promotional rights for the contest, and despite a stern objection from Eddie Hearn, Okolie’s estranged promoter and head of Matchroom Sport. Ultimately, the sanctioning body sided with its cruiserweight champion and mandatory challenger in granting the order.
Fernando 'Puma' Martinez-Jade Bornea Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Jade Bornea has spent literally all year waiting for a title shot to come to fruition. That day will finally arrive in early 2023 for the unbeaten junior bantamweight contender. The IBF has ordered a mandatory title fight between Argentina’s Fernando ‘Puma’ Martinez and Philippines’ Bornea. The two sides have...
Keyshawn Davis: Guy Like Me, With Only 7 Fights, They Shouldn’t Be Scared To Fight Me, Right?
NEW YORK – Keyshawn Davis’s handlers understand that the ease with which he beat Juan Carlos Burgos on Saturday night both helped and hurt the elite lightweight prospect’s cause. The 23-year-old Davis, who won an Olympic silver medal in 2021, impressed an expansive viewing audience on ESPN....
Otto Wallin Staying Sharp in Camp, Hopes To Face Anthony Joshua Next
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin has continued to trainer in order to stay prepared for a potential fight with former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua, according to Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita. "Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season," Salita told Sky Sports. "The holiday gift that...
Jaron Ennis On Karen Chukhadzhian Showdown: "I Really Wanted That Stanionis Fight"
After being forced to twiddle his thumbs and play the waiting game, Jaron “Boots” Ennis reluctantly accepted that his hard work will go unrewarded...at least for now. Although the 25-year-old phenom has successfully worked his way to the mandatory position in the IBF sanctioning body, a showdown against Errol Spence Jr. had become increasingly unlikely.
Sandor Martin On Teofimo Lopez’s Future At 140 Pounds: Regis Prograis Will Kill Him!
NEW YORK – The 10 rounds he just spent in the ring with Teofimo Lopez convinced Sandor Martin that the next southpaw Lopez might fight will tear through him. The Spanish contender predicted that WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis will handle Lopez easily if they eventually fight for Prograis’ 140-pound title. Lopez moved closer to a shot at Prograis’ crown when he edged Martin by split decision in their WBC elimination match Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
ESPN’s Telecast Of Teofimo Lopez-Sandor Martin Fight Averaged 951K Viewers, Peaked At 972K
Teofimo Lopez’s second junior welterweight fight drew slightly higher viewership on ESPN than his 140-pound debut four months ago. Nielsen Media Research revealed data Tuesday that indicated an average of 951,000 viewers watched Lopez defeat Sandor Martin by split decision in a 10-round main event Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. ESPN’s peak audience for the Lopez-Martin match was 972,000.
Haney, Concerned With Ramadan, At Odds With Top Rank Over Lomachenko Fight Date
Devin Haney would ideally want to fight the toughest opponent of his career before the start of the Ramadan holiday. The undisputed lightweight champion and practicing Muslim is headed toward a showdown with former lightweight kingpin and three-division titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko next spring, but there is apparently some friction between Haney and the promoter of their event, Top Rank.
Chris Eubank Jr. Believes He Will Take Down Liam Smith in Eight Rounds
Middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. believes that he will batter upcoming opponent, former world champion Liam Smith, when they collide on January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. Eubank was scheduled to fight Conor Benn in a high-profile showdown back in October. Their bout was scrapped after Benn tested...
Akhmadaliev-Tapales: IBF Title Fight Re-Ordered, Team Tapales Requests Immediate Purse Bid
Marlon Tapales is done waiting for his overdue title shot. The IBF mandatory title fight between the Philippines’ Tapales and unbeaten WBA/IBF junior featherweight titlist Murodjon Akhmadaliev will now head straight to a purse bid in lieu of a second 30-day negotiation period. The fight was re-ordered by the IBF on December 4, met by a demand by Tapales’ team for the sanctioning body to call an immediate purse bid.
