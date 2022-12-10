ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
iheart.com

Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine

Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills

A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct erroneous information provided to the Chronicle by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night. A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for second degree murder, the state attorney's office told the Chronicle on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Suspect arrested in shooting of a man in Hudson

HUDSON, FLA- A 49-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he shot another man during a party in Hudson Friday night. According to detectives, Kelly Boyce and the victim were hanging out a friend's house on Flounder Drive in Hudson, drinking Whiskey and was upset and intoxicated because he lost his job. Boyce reportedly started yelling at the victim and calling him names. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy