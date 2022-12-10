Read full article on original website
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
Pasco sheriff: Two dead in murder-suicide, child hospitalized
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead Tuesday night. According to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, the couple’s 5-year-old daughter is recovering after also being shot. Deputies responded to calls about a shooting at...
Hernando County man arrested after punching four random people, deputies say
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A banking customer, a man sitting in his driveway, a gas station employee and a customer were all punched by a man they've never met before, according to Hernando County deputies. Before noon on Monday, deputies first responded to the Mid-Florida Credit Union on Spring Hill...
Man sentenced for shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine
Tampa, FL - A Florida man has been sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison after he was caught shipping himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine from California. On Monday, the Department of Justice announced 40-year-old Jason Ryan Hardy was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine.
80-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist was arrested just over one week since the collision occurred, Florida Highway Patrol said. David Weaver, 80, from Dade City, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with...
'We are here for you': Domestic violence advocates stress support after Pasco County shooting
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Tampa Bay area leaders working to stop violence want to remind people help is available after Tuesday's domestic violence incident. "It really reminds us of why there are certified domestic violence centers in the state of Florida," Kelly Sinn, CEO of Sunrise of Pasco County, said.
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Shoplifting suspect at Walmart said she’s having trouble paying her bills
A shoplifting suspect at the Walmart store in Summerfield said she’s having trouble paying her bills. Julie Warner, 64, who lives in Oakland Hills in Lady Lake, was going through the self-checkout at about noon Monday when a loss prevention officer noticed she wasn’t scanning all of her items, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Warner was with a male companion who was loading the merchandise into bags. Warner and her companion were walking out of the store when they were confronted by a the loss prevention officer.
Crystal River woman sentenced to life in prison
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct erroneous information provided to the Chronicle by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night. A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Monday, Dec. 12, for second degree murder, the state attorney's office told the Chronicle on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
‘I don’t think she’s breathing’: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after exposure to fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — The Tavares Police Department said one of its officers accidentally overdosed on the job. The moment was captured on body camera video. “Breathe. Come on, breathe,” one officer is heard saying in the video. “Hit her again. I don’t think she’s breathing. Hit her again.”
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
1 dead in Tuesday night shooting in Land O' Lakes
One person died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
Hernando County deputies arrest suspected drug dealer
Hernando deputies arrested a man they believe sold fentanyl in the Highland community. They said they seized five pounds of the opioid in one bust.
PASCO NEWS: Suspect arrested in shooting of a man in Hudson
HUDSON, FLA- A 49-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested after he shot another man during a party in Hudson Friday night. According to detectives, Kelly Boyce and the victim were hanging out a friend's house on Flounder Drive in Hudson, drinking Whiskey and was upset and intoxicated because he lost his job. Boyce reportedly started yelling at the victim and calling him names. He then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the ground.
Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges
Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
