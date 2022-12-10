Read full article on original website
3 things to know this morning – December 14, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Tueller Counseling Services is working to provide Christmas dinners to 75 families in Eastern Idaho. You can help support their efforts with donations of food, gift cards and money. They will be collecting food until Friday, December 16th.
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety and the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a report of suspicious activity that occurred on the Pocatello campus. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m. The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety was informed by the Pocatello Police Department of a possible assailant approaching an individual while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon in the parking lot of University Courts in Pocatello. ...
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
Pirate themed playground being built south of Pocatello
A stunning pirate themed playground is being created by a man south of Pocatello for his 5-year-old son Patrick and Patrick’s friends. The site for youths, which isn’t completely done, has already been drawing attention from passersby, according to builder and creator Bryan Donyes. And he says his son and his son’s friends enjoy using the site that Donyes is building based on a design from Booth Architecture in Pocatello. ...
Bannock County seeks public comment on grant to fund portion of “Connecting Communities” trail
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County is seeking public comment on a planned grant application to the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) administered by the Idaho Parks and Recreation Department. The application will be for grant funding of the portion of the “Connecting Communities” trail that will be located...
Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
Idaho Falls issues another snow event
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches which qualifies as a snow event in Idaho Falls. Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits. Another notice will be sent when restrictions are lifted. Staying informed...
Our fallen heroes to be honored
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In the nation’s time honored tradition, the fallen heroes who sacrificed so much for our nation’s freedoms will be honored on Saturday. Christmas Wreaths will be placed on the graves of those who served our nation as a way of saying thanks for their sacrifice.
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
FEEDING THE TROOPS: Local restaurant buys breakfast for Pocatello Army Reserve unit
IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people. The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them. ...
Pocatello man facing assault charge now accused of damaging jail, throwing cup of urine at deputy
POCATELLO — A man facing an aggravated assault charge for allegedly pulling a gun on another man has now been charged with additional felonies after he allegedly threw a cup of his own urine at a detention deputy. Joseph Cool Goddard, 37, also faces felony charges of injury to...
Two injured in wreck on I-84 in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, on westbound I-84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County. A 69-year-old female, from Twin Falls, ID, was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84 and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old male, from Fontana, CA. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck. The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seat-belts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seat-belt. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Alleged drunk driver runs over, kills woman at Pocatello intersection
POCATELLO – A woman crossing the street in Pocatello was killed after getting hit by a car Saturday evening. The Pocatello Police Department reports the collision happened at 5:46 p.m. on South 5th and Jason Street. The woman, whose name was not released, was crossing the intersection and a...
Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
Local man arrested for driving at high speeds into oncoming traffic
An Idaho Falls who fled from police in a high-speed chase in September has been arrested. According to court records, Tyler Buchmiller, 31, fled from police at 60 mph on Northgate Mile, a road with speed limits of 25 and 35 mph. The probable cause affidavit states the chase began on Sept. 11 near the intersection of 17th Street and South Boulevard, when an officer attempted a traffic stop. Buchmiller...
Local parents scramble to get their hands on Amoxicillin amidst nationwide shortage
IDAHO FALLS — Two-year-old Lillie Knowles started acting fussy last Monday. Her mom, Megan Knowles of Idaho Falls, had just been through RSV with Lillie’s sisters, and she knew she didn’t want to mess around with it again. Knowles took Lillie to her pediatrician’s office the following...
You can help provide Christmas dinner to local families – Here’s how
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Tueller Counseling is providing 75 eastern Idaho families with a Christmas dinner, and they could use your help with donations. They are looking for food items, gift cards and/or monetary donations to help make this possible. You can drop off any item you wish...
