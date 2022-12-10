Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, on westbound I-84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County. A 69-year-old female, from Twin Falls, ID, was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84 and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old male, from Fontana, CA. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck. The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seat-belts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seat-belt. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ONEIDA COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO