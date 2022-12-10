ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia

ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
KOOSKIA, ID
nwsportsmanmag.com

Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar

Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Temporary Warming Shelter for Homeless Could be Available Soon in Lewiston

Officials say a temporary warming shelter could be available for LC Valley homeless individuals in about a week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that First Step 4 Life, is working to obtain a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter. Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required for the tent on a proposed private lot.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax

COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
COLFAX, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders

It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 12, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 12, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting it sounds like the neighbors upstairs are throwing themselves against the floor and hears thumping. Officers responded, no report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10745 Agency Assistance. Incident Address: 300 blk PALOUSE CT. MOSCOW ID...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer

BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
southarkansassun.com

Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings

Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
MOSCOW, ID
