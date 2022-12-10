Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
'Tight' wheat stocks will keep prices higher into 2023, Idaho professor says
Some of 2022’s volatility is gone, but low carryover of wheat stocks and uncertainties are expected to keep prices relatively high as farmers enter the new year. That was the prediction Wednesday from Norm Ruhoff, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Idaho, at the Idaho Ag Outlook Seminar, presented by the university via Zoom.
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
newsnationnow.com
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
koze.com
ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia
ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Another Washington Wolf Killed By A Cougar
Cougars bagged another Washington wolf, this one a member of the border-straddling Grouse Flats Pack of Asotin County. WDFW reports the wild canid was found dead in Oregon last month and subsequent investigation by ODFW staffers determined it had been killed by a big cat. Even as the Grouse Flats...
koze.com
Temporary Warming Shelter for Homeless Could be Available Soon in Lewiston
Officials say a temporary warming shelter could be available for LC Valley homeless individuals in about a week. The Lewiston Tribune reports that First Step 4 Life, is working to obtain a heavy-duty, military-style tent it would place in the downtown area for the shelter that would be similar to one that was at Lewiston’s Salvation Army last winter. Officials from the city and First Step 4 Life are talking about what permits would be required for the tent on a proposed private lot.
Public Feedback Sought on Highway Intersection Redesign in Colfax
COLFAX – The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, Dec. 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax. The Washington State Department of Transportation project team will be on hand to discuss possible design options as well as bridge replacement for the twin bridges at the north end of town.
Pair of Lewiston Students Selected as 4th, 5th Grade Winners of 2022 Holiday Art Contest
LEWISTON - The Idaho State Department of Education has selected winners for the 2022 Holiday Card art contest for elementary students across Idaho. Representing the Lewiston School District, Michelle Dotson (Webster Elementary) and Kate Cole (Orchards Elementary) were selected as the 4th and 5th grade winners. In total, more than...
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Idaho Murders: National Media Exploits Moscow Murders
It has been over a month since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in their Moscow home. The case continues to be unsolved, causing the Moscow Police chief to warn that the killer could strike again. The case is being handled through a partnership of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers. Unfortunately, there has been little progress in finding the identity of the killer or killers.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 12, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 12, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting it sounds like the neighbors upstairs are throwing themselves against the floor and hears thumping. Officers responded, no report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10745 Agency Assistance. Incident Address: 300 blk PALOUSE CT. MOSCOW ID...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Urge People To Walk in Groups for Safety
A lack of clues into the case of the four murdered students has sparked fear and concern within the Moscow community.
More Than 550 Students Set to Graduate from University of Idaho This Saturday
MOSCOW - The University of Idaho will host its 2022 Winter Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 in the ICCU Arena in Moscow. According to the university, more than 565 students are eligible to receive 581 degrees. Best-selling author and distinguished fellow at Harvard Law School Heidi K. Gardner will...
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
A month later, investigators and experts agree University of Idaho homicide case is far from cold
A month after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown assailant, the community remains terrified and the victims’ families are frustrated. While police may not have a suspect or the knife used in the killing, they say the case is far from going cold. “The leads...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho expert explains how DNA will be used to find Moscow murderer
BOISE (KIVI) – There’s no suspect and no murder weapon in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow and that has some people wondering, ‘What’s left at the crime scene?’ The answer is likely a lot if police have DNA evidence, which experts say is commonly found in most stabbing cases.
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
southarkansassun.com
Moscow Police Are Looking for a White Car Near King Road Home In Relation to the University of Idaho Killings
Police are investigating the brutal stabbing death incidents that happen to four college students of the University of Idaho on Nov.13 in King Road Residence located in Moscow, Idaho. Police are still looking for more information about the white car sedan that was reportedly spotted near the crime scene that police believe to be an important piece related to the case.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update December 13: Crash closes US 12, Mike Leach dead at 61 and freezing fog
US 12 is reopen over the Snake River Bridge after a 13 car crash. Former WSU football coach Mike Leach is dead at age 61 following a heart attack and freezing fog has settled over the Columbia Basin.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0