ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie ‘Me vs. Myself’ First Week Sales Projections

A Boogie wit Da Hoodie released his latest album Me vs. Myself this past Friday to a mixed response. The New York rapper set the album up with a bunch of singles, including the latest one ‘Water (Drowning Pt. 2)‘ where he reunited with Kodak Black. The new album features a total of 22 songs with guest appearances from Tory Lanez, Roddy Richh, G Herbo, Lil Durk (2 songs), Don Q and H.E.R. (bonus track).
NEW YORK STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Tracklist & Release Date for Young Dolph’s Posthumous Album ‘Paper Route Frank’ Revealed

UPDATE: A new song called ‘Old Ways’ has been released as well. Young Dolph had completed an album called Paper Route Frank before he was murdered last year. On the anniversary of his death last month, his team announced that the new posthumous album will be released soon. Details around the album have now been revealed through a newspaper ad that appeared in a local bulletin. Aside from the tracklist, it has announced that Paper Route Frank will be available on DSPs on Dec. 16th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy