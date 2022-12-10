ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chadg9ball
4d ago

Animal rites activists are wildlife’s worst enemy. They lead from their hearts and pocketbook. They know nothing of real science to keep wildlife healthy and in check. They want every animal to live and overpopulate until disease or starvation occurs.

the1uwishuknew
3d ago

Come talk to me when you’re a rancher, and you ride up on a coyote killing a calf, as the cow is delivering….. tell me then how cute d cuddly they are…. Tell me how that doesn’t hurt YOUR family’s bottom line, and that coyotes life is more important than providing a living for YOUR family…. Maybe you can change my mind…..

Lois Smestad
4d ago

Coyotes in my yard after my kitties or domestic fowl are on the Endangered Species List, and known to die suddenly of lead poisoning.

