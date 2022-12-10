Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Gov. Ricketts and Anselmo couple honored by Nebraska Cattlemen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the Annual Awards Banquet during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention. The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their annual convention last week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President. According to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website, Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur, Nebraska, where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.
KSNB Local4
Legislative candidate urges judge to order a hand recount, but technicality might trip up lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -Nebraska legislative candidate Russ Barger asked a Lancaster County District judge on Tuesday to require the state to recount ballots by hand. Barger, who lost by 223 votes to George Dungan in Legislative District 26, went to court after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
KSNB Local4
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036
LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Registered nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Darrell Hall
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating his pre-trial release for sexual abuse. Darrell Hall is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating the conditions of his pre-trial release on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and drug crimes.
WOWT
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles shares tips for new plate issuance year
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles released information on the upcoming license plate issuance cycle on Tuesday. A new license plate issuance cycle will start in 2023. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates. There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the DMV website.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Nebraska troopers find over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops
The Nebraska State Patrol was able to recover over 175 pounds of drugs during traffic stops on I-80.
