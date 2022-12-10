Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco
Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
Masters of moments France put entertainment aside to reach another World Cup final
Think of France in a World Cup semi-final and the image that may spring to mind dates back four decades. It is so vivid, so shocking, the assault by the West German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher on Patrick Battiston that it remains one of the most infamous moments in footballing history. At the time, it was not even deemed a foul. France, who played some beautiful football in that 1982, went out on penalties, moral winners in a 3-3 draw but actual losers.They have won four World Cup semi-finals since then, three involving Didier Deschamps, none with as many goals...
France President Visited Moroccan Dressing Room, Called Player ‘Best Midfielder' of World Cup
Morocco may have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but its players and coaches will live on in football lore for their heroic performances all throughout the tournament. From manager Walid Regragui to players like Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi and several more, the Atlas...
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
Theo Hernandez Scores for France in Fifth Minute vs. Morocco
France have an early lead over Morocco. In just the fifth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, left back Theo Hernandez put Les Bleus on top. After Antoine Griezmann made a run that saw a Moroccan center back slip, Hernandez got in the perfect spot to capitalize off Kylian Mbappe's deflected shot attempt.
France Vs. Morocco: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
Goliath beat David at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Defending champion France moved onto the 2022 World Cup Final with a semifinal victory over Cinderella Morocco. Theo Hernández scored five minutes into the match and Randal Kolo Muani padded the lead as Les Bleus earned a 2-0 win.
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez Give Argentina 2-0 Lead vs. Croatia
Lionel Messi gave Argentina a 1-0 lead over Croatia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal matchup on Tuesday with a 34th-minute penalty. Julian Alvarez made a threatening run right between Croatia's center backs and received a brilliant pass that forced goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to come off his line. Alvarez just got the shot off, but Livakovic collided into him without touching the ball that saw Argentina get awarded a penalty.
