High school roundup: Corvallis boys win Mid-Willamette basketball opener
Corvallis fended off a second-half rally from McKay and pulled away for a 50-40 home win Tuesday night in the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball opener for both teams. The Spartans were led by Trey Johnson’s 14 points and Truman Brasfield’s 10. Corvallis dropped its first two games, against...
High school roundup: Spencer's win leads Huskies to third at Rose City wrestling tournament
Ethan Spencer’s title at 182 pounds led Sweet Home to third place at the Rose City Championships wrestling tournament at Westview High School in Portland. Kaden Zajic (170) was fourth for the Huskies in the 27-team tournament. Tytus Hardee (113), Jayce Miller (120), Kyle Sieminski (120), Jacob Sieminski (132),...
OSU women's basketball: Beavers learn lessons in Pac-12 opener
Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck has made it clear that he disagrees with the timing of the Beavers’ Pac-12 Conference opener. Oregon State lost 75-67 at then-No. 17 Oregon on Sunday afternoon in Eugene. And while there were nearly 7,000 fans in attendance at Matthew Knight Arena, Rueck felt both teams’ preparation and the atmosphere would have been better served later if the game had been played after the holidays.
OSU football: The road to Las Vegas, Part 2
Oregon State and Florida will meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. For No. 17 Oregon State (9-3), the game presents the opportunity for a rare 10-win season. The Beavers arrived at this point by winning five of their six games in the second half of the regular season. Here is a look back at how the Beavers fared in those games.
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Dec. 14)
Live music; performer to be announced, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. Live music by Charlene and her Champagne Bruts, 7 to 9 p.m., Old World Center, 341 SW Second St., Corvallis. THURSDAY. 3rd Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., Corvallis. Printed maps will...
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 14)
Advent event, 11:30 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The final event of the Advent midweek series will include lunch, followed by worship led by Pastor Eric Bohlmann from 12:10 to 1 p.m. The theme is “Angels: Messengers of Hope.” Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible.
Lebanon schools move ahead with addition, 6th-grader migration
Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak. Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell,...
RAW: MN: MAJOR WINTER STORM CONTINUES
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Holiday concert returns after 3-year hiatus
After a three-year hiatus, the Corvallis Community Band Holiday Concert is back with an ensemble of flutes, trumpets and ballerinas. And it’s free. The concert has been around for decades, and with a program of familiar favorites such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" from Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," the concert is sure to bring up feelings of nostalgia, said dance director Megan Skinner.
Linn County tenants struggling with landlords can call this number for help
Tenants in Linn County can now receive information, referrals and support regarding tenant-landlord laws and regulations as part of the law library’s eviction prevention program. The number for the new “warm line” is 541-730-3495. The $8,000 program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be staffed...
