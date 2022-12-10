Watch Tchouameni goal: France midfielder scores World Cup quarter-final opener against England

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni struck the opener in the World Cup quarter-final tie against England .

The Real Madrid star dispatched a shot from outside the penalty area, low into the bottom left corner past Jordan Pickford.

The goal was controversial though, having followed a challenge from Dayot Upamecano on Bukayo Saka in the French final third as Gareth Southgate’s side attacked.

Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio ordered play to continue despite Three Lions protests.

But the world champions moved swiftly from one side of the pitch to the other through Kylian Mbappe.

Declan Rice attempted to haul down the PSG superstar, but the move continued with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann involved.

The ball was neatly shifted from the right flank back into the path of Tchouameni, who stepped into the strike with pace and accuracy to break the deadlock at Al Bayt Stadium.